Sanaa Lathan (‘Succession’) talks the ‘pleasure’ of telling off ‘bad little boy’ Kendall [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I had no idea that the nominations were coming out,” shares Sanaa Lathan about her feeling of “shock” when she heard that she received an Emmy Award bid for her performance on HBO’s “Succession.” The actress joined the acclaimed drama in its third season as Lisa Arthur, an attorney at the top of her field who agrees to represent Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) in his battle against the family company Waystar Royco. She adds, “Who wouldn’t be so thrilled” about the recognition? Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Although the role secured Lathan her first-ever Emmy nomination, she almost didn’t sign on to the series. “When we shot it, it was the scary part of the pandemic where you didn’t want to get on a plane,” explains the actress. She changed her mind when she started watching the series, though, because she felt, “I’ve got to be a part of this” show with its “brilliant group of people and working on this brilliant writing.”

Lathan submitted the episode “What It Takes” for Emmy consideration. In the installment, Kendall gives a deposition in front of the government that does not go favorably, and Lisa needs to course correct her loose-canon of a client. The actress shines when Lisa finally puts Kendall in his place, accusing him of acting glib, undermining her authority, and refusing to acknowledge his part in any of the company’s malfeasance. She notes how “after binging the show,” she felt Kendall “needs to be told about himself… There was a pleasure and satisfaction in being able to do that.” “He’s a bad little boy and she put him in his place,” shares the performer with a smile.

In one particularly egregious moment in the episode, Kendall instructs Lisa to “try harder.” The scene struck a chord with Lathan. “Everybody has experienced arrogant, self-involved narcissists… especially as a Black woman in this business… you have to roll with the punches.” The actress thinks this aspect of the series makes it so relatable, saying, “We all have examples of the feelings that all of these people are going through.” She adds that she felt “thrilled” to work with Strong, revealing, “I think his work as Kendall is… some of the most exciting, electrifying performance I’ve seen on TV.”

Lisa Arthur first appears in the first episode of the third season, as Kendall and his father Logan (Brian Cox) try to secure her representation. Logan’s daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) considers Lisa a friend, and Lathan shares her first scene opposite Snook. The two actresses came up with a backstory of how and why these two characters were once close. “We were both very whip-smart, ambitious young women and very close,” describes the performer, continuing, “I was in a relationship with someone and it fell apart and Shiv wasn’t there for me. She was the close friend who didn’t show up.” These details bring even more complexity to the scene, and she admits, “I think Lisa has a little bit of satisfaction that this bomb is gonna be dropped on her that she’s working with her brother.”

Lathan does not yet know if Lisa Arthur will return to the series in its upcoming fourth season. If the character does appear, the actress hopes to share scenes with Brian Cox because she’s “been a fan for years.” She would also appreciate the opportunity to dig deeper into Lisa’s relationship with Shiv because “even doing that one scene with her, she is fire, Sarah Snook.” “Every character on that show is complicated and kind of morally compromised… that’s fun to play,” expounds the Emmy nominee, continuing, “As an actress, you want juicy, layered roles that you can really be challenged and have nuance.”

