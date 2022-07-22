Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sandra Oh is entering the “Killing Eve” episode “Making Dead Things Look Nice” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Making Dead Things Look Nice” aired on April 10, 2022, and is the seventh episode of the BBC America’s fourth and final season.

In this installment, Eve (Oh) returns to London to grapple with the consequences of the decisions she’s made throughout the course of the series.

Oh received six total Emmy Award nominations for “Killing Eve” during its run – four Best Drama Actress nominations and also two nominations as executive producer when “Killing Eve” landed among the Best Drama Series nominees. In addition to her six nominations for “Killing Eve,” Oh has seven additional nominations for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy” (five acting nominations) and host of both the Golden Globes and “Saturday Night Live.”

For this 2022 contest, Oh is competing against her co-star, Jodie Comer, as well as Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

As a series, “Killing Eve” received two nominations this year. Overall, the show has earned 21 nominations with its only victory coming for Comer.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

