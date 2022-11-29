Santiago Mitre (‘Argentina, 1985’ director): ‘Some people forget how important it is to take care of democracy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was a nice surprise,” reveals director Santiago Mitre, whose Amazon Studios movie “Argentina, 1985” has been selected as Argentina’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. “The film is speaking about a very important subject about how Argentina dealt with the transition to democracy after the horrors of the dictatorship that governed and tortured the country in the 70s.”

We talked with Mitre as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Argentina, 1985,” a team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s in a battle against odds and a race against time.

SEE Oscars: Argentina submits ‘Argentina, 1985’ for Best International Film [WATCH TRAILER]

“The memory of this event was becoming a little bit blurry,” the director says. “Some people forget how important it is to take care of democracy. I really wanted to work on this subject for many years. It’s sort of a personal film. My mother used to work [in the justice system] her whole life and I was raised with those values — the importance of justice. The subject symbolized something very important for me to do, not only as a filmmaker, but as a citizen of my country.”

The film stars Ricardo Darín as Julio César Strassera, the prosecutor leading the charge for justice. “Ricardo, for me, is the best actor in the world,” Mitre says. “I had the opportunity to become friends with him after my previous film where we worked together. It’s a huge pleasure. He’s the best actor and the best person to handle a film with. Now he is also a producer. He was involved in the project since the beginning with me. I told him I wanted to make a film about this and he showed instant interest. He’s been the creative ally that I needed on set when I was confused. He’s perfect.”

