Sarah Greene (‘Bad Sisters’): ‘It was a tightrope’ balancing the comedy and tragedy of a murder plot [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I was a bit nervous taking her on. I hadn’t really played a character like her before,” remembers actress Sarah Greene about accepting the role of Bibi Garvey in the Apple TV+ drama series “Bad Sisters.” Bibi is “front-footed and doesn’t really care what people think of her. I would be much more of a people-pleaser. So it was a bit of a challenge for me.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Greene above.

“Bad Sisters” follows the close-knit Garvey siblings. One of them, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), is married to the abusive John Paul (Claes Bang), so the other four decide to take drastic action: they plot to murder him. “I think that was a big challenge for us as well in terms of, will an audience go with us?” Greene says. But “your sister or your loved one is in a situation like that, in a relationship like that, and you would do anything to protect them.”

But even though the subject matter can be very dark, the story is told with a lot of humor. Finding that balance required “daily conversations before every scene. We knew the backbone and the spine of the story is about domestic violence. So we were really careful about how to approach each scene, when to lean into the humor and the comedy and went to back off a bit … It was a tightrope for sure.” In the end, though, “I think we managed it. I think people need to laugh, you know? It’s heartbreaking and brutal in moments. And you need the relief of laughter and humor.”

