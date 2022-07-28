Sarah Niles (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sarah Niles is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “Headspace” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. “Headspace” streamed on September 3 and is the seventh episode of the Apple TV+ comedy’s second season.

In this installment, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) meets with Dr. Sharon (Niles), AFC Richmond’s sports psychologist, after his panic attack. His first two visits are busts, but she successfully gets him to stay and open up on the third one.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

This is the first career Emmy nomination for Niles, who joined “Ted Lasso” in the second season. She is up against two of her co-stars, reigning champ Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, as well as Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”).

“Ted Lasso” has received 40 nominations through two seasons — 20 each year. It picked up seven wins in 2021, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?