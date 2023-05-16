Sarah Pidgeon (‘Tiny Beautiful Things’): ‘If it’s fueled by love… then it’s harder to write off as a mistake’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“If it’s fueled by love and fueled by something good, then it’s harder to write off as a mistake or a misstep,” declares Sarah Pidgeon about how she interprets one of the last lines in the Hulu limited series “Tiny Beautiful Things,” in which series star Kathryn Hahn says “the best thing you can do with your life is tackle the mother-f****** s*** out of love.” For our recent webchat she adds, “I’m in my mid-twenties right now and it feels like there’s so much coming at you and everything’s feels so precious and each decision I make is do or die, and I think that can sometimes lead me to a place that can arrest you in a way. I think this idea that the series leaves you in is that moment of moving towards the things that are good, the people that love you, the experiences that you love and make you feel alive. I think at the end of the day that rarely brings about something negative.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Emmy nominee Hahn (“Transparent,” “WandaVision”) plays Clare, a writer who reluctantly becomes a popular advice columnist during a period of turmoil in her life. The limited series was adapted by Liz Tigelaar, based on the Cheryl Strayed book of the same name and co-produced by Oscar and Emmy nominee Reese Witherspoon and Oscar and Emmy winner Laura Dern. The comedy/drama follows Clare as her personal and professional life is spiraling out of control. Quentin Plair portrays her husband Danny, who is considering a divorce after learning that Clare has been emptying their daughter’s (Tanzyn Crawford) college fund to loan her brother money. In non-linear flashbacks, we learn more about Clare’s coming of age, with Pidgeon portraying the younger Clare throughout her college years and Emmy winner Merritt Wever playing her mother.

Pidgeon and Hahn put their own spin on portraying this character while sharing just enough vaguely recognizable traits so that it was clear they were playing the same person. “We don’t share a lot of screen time together, obviously,” she says. “I play her 18 to 30, and Kathryn is at the sum of these parts, so there can be variation from when she’s in her twenties to when she’s 49. I think in some ways when I first went into this I was really intimidated, because how do you play the same character that someone else is playing? I can’t hand Kathryn my script and watch her do the scene and vice versa,” she explains. “I feel by recognizing that there could be difference there, we’ve somehow found the similarity like it wasn’t forced. We both trusted the writing. These people speak the same way. They get ticked off by the same things. There’s the same things that make them melt. So I think we’re really lucky with such a beautifully written show that had such clear through-lines of these people, despite years in between them. Kathryn Hahn is so open and so generous and she brought herself to this role. So much so, I think it allowed everyone else to do the to do the same.”

