Sarah Snook (‘Succession’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sarah Snook is entering the “Succession” episode “Chiantishire” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “Chiantishire” debuted on December 5, 2021, and is the eighth episode of the HBO drama’s third season.

The penultimate episode of “Succession” Season 3, is a major one for Shiv (Snook). As the family heads to Italy to attend the wedding of Logan’s (Brian Cox) second wife, Lady Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter), Shiv is forced to confront her ambivalent feelings toward her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) as well as her complicated relationship with her mother, Lady Caroline.

Snook is a two-time Emmy Award nominee with both her nominations coming for “Succession.” This year, the show received 25 nominations including a record 14 acting nominations.

Snook is joined in her category by fellow “Succession” co-star J. Smith-Cameron, as well as Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

