Sarah Timberman (‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ executive producer) on being on the set and ‘laughing to the point of crying’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

First-time novelists aren’t usually given cart blanche to adapt their own work, particularly when they have also never before produced anything for film or television. But longtime journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a longtime freelancer and now staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. After writing her bestselling “Fleishman Is in Trouble” in 2019, longtime producer Sarah Timberman fell in love with Brodesser-Akner’s writing. And so did everyone else. “I think she had like 24 offers (to adapt the book),” Timberman recalls, “and we just sort of pursued it doggedly and sent it to FX and they got on board really quick, and that’s where it began.” The result was the eight-part FX on Hulu limited series that starred Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes, earned consistently glowing reviews (87% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and landed seven Emmy nominations (including for Best Limited Series on which Timberman served as an executive producer). See the exclusive video interview above.

The New York City-centric “Fleishman” was naturally shot in New York, where Brodesser-Akner lives. She adapted her own novel and served as showrunner, and Timberman was among those dispatched to New York – not necessarily to hold Brodesser-Akner’s hand, but to kind of oversee in case there were any issues. “Taffy leads with such a sort of ferocious intellect, sense of humor, subversive streak and also a big heart,” Timberman marvels. “She wears her feelings on her sleeve. Making the show, there were always these days on set about once a week where we found ourselves literally laughing to the point of crying. And coming out of the pandemic, it was so great to have that kind of experience, because I think people were feeling so disconnected and sort of looking for meaning in life, and Taffy’s book and now the series probed the nature of connection and looking for meaning in life. So working on this project felt like the perfect antidote to living through the pandemic.”

One of the things that most appealed to Timberman about the “Fleishman Is in Trouble” story is the way it “probes questions about a man who’s been divorced and takes a left turn to be suddenly about his wife – and then it takes another turn and it’s about the storyteller. I love the shifts it takes in perspective. But then it broadens out to being about very universal things. It’s not just about marriage and it’s not just about what it’s like to be a working mother at this moment in time. And it’s not just about how friendships fall away sometimes by midlife and you have to figure out how much they matter to you. All of the things it’s about give way to much bigger questions about mortality and the passage of time. It was such a privilege to dive into all of this with Taffy.”

Taffy herself hasn’t been available for interviews post-Emmy nominations due to honoring the WGA strike. But her spirit hung over the discussion with Timberman, who marveled, “Honestly, if I hadn’t been there on set for Taffy, I (still) think she would have been just fine…Every day, it was like she’d come in and ask five questions. She had no self-consciousness about what she didn’t know and wanted to know. And then as soon as she knew it, she mastered it. It seems to me, having been through one show with her, I feel like she’s produced five shows now. She knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows things I don’t know, and she’s remarkable.”

Timberman also recalls a day when they were having a “brutal” day during prep for the series “where you realize you’ve run out of money and you have too many days and you’re trying to work it out and you’re in the office for 14 hours. (Taffy and I) got into a van, and all I’m thinking is, ‘Get me out of here and home to a bed.’ But she turned to me and said, ‘Can you believe we get paid to do what we do?’ We just had a big laugh. Everything was new to her. But I honestly think that she (also) approaches life that way. She’s like the least jaded person I know.”

How did “Fleishman Is in Trouble” wind up as a limited series rather than a feature? Timberman asserts that many of the 24 adaptation offers that came Brodesser-Akner’s way were for a movie, but she notes, “If you’ve read the book, what a missed opportunity (a feature) would have been because there’s just so much (material). We didn’t even get to do everything we wanted to do in eight episodes. I don’t think you could effectively cover the real trajectory of these characters and their journeys in two hours.”