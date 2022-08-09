Will ‘Saturday Night Live’ make it to 100 all-time Emmy wins in September?

As of the 2021 ceremonies, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has now won 92 Emmy Awards, breaking its own record of 84 from 2020. The variety series took seven trophies last September at the Creative Arts Emmys and one more for Best Variety Sketch Series at the Primetime event. The next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 overall.

Will the 47th season of “SNL” push the program up to 100 all-time victories? The series has nine nominations for the 2022 ceremonies:

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Kate McKinnon

Best Comedy Supporting Actor – Bowen Yang

Best Comedy Guest Actor – Jerrod Carmichael

Best Variety Series Directing

Best Music Direction

Best Production Design

Best Sound Mixing

Best Variety Series Writing

Two victories in 2021 were in the comedy guest categories, the second ones for both Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph hosting “SNL.” Chappelle was triumphant as Best Comedy Guest Actor. Over the past 13 years, other “SNL” guest actors to win have been Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy and Justin Timberlake (see full list below). Rudolph won for playing Senator Kamala Harris and for hosting as Best Comedy Guest Actress. It was her second straight win, joining Tina Fey, Fey and Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Betty White.

Check out the complete list of all “SNL” wins below for 1976 through 2021:

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Lorne Michaels (1976)

Lorne Michaels, James Downey, and Al Franken (1993)

Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins (2017)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward (2018)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward (2019)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Steve Higgins, Erik Nenward (2020)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Steve Higgins, Erik Nenward, Caroline Maroney (2021)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Marci Klein, and Michael Shoemaker (2000)

Lorne Michaels, Ken Aymong, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Rhys Thomas, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward (2015)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alec Baldwin (2017)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kate McKinnon (2016)

Kate McKinnon (2017)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Justin Timberlake (2009)

Justin Timberlake (2011)

Jimmy Fallon (2012)

Jimmy Fallon (2014)

Dave Chappelle (2017)

Eddie Murphy (2020)

Dave Chappelle (2021)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Tina Fey (2009)

Betty White (2010)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2016)

Melissa McCarthy (2017)

Tiffany Haddish (2018)

Maya Rudolph (2020)

Maya Rudolph (2021)

BEST VARIETY INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE

Chevy Chase (1976)

Gilda Radner (1978)

Dana Carvey (1993)

BEST VARIETY DIRECTING

Dave Wilson (1976)

Don Roy King (2010)

Don Roy King (2011)

Don Roy King (2012)

Don Roy King (2013)

Don Roy King (2014)

Don Roy King (2015 – special)

Don Roy King (2017)

Don Roy King (2018)

Don Roy King (2019)

Don Roy King (2020)

Don Roy King (2021)

BEST VARIETY WRITING

Writing Team including Chevy Chase (1976)

Writing Team including Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, and Bill Murray (1977)

Writing Team including Phil Hartman, Mike Myers, and Conan O’Brien (1989)

Writing Team including Tina Fey (2002)

BEST ART DIRECTION or PRODUCTION DESIGN

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, and Keith Raywood (2013)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood, and N. Joseph DeTullio (2017)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood, and N. Joseph DeTullio (2018)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura and Keith Raywood (2019)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood (2020) and N. Joseph DeTullio (2020)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood (2020), Melissa Shakun and N. Joseph DeTullio (2021)

BEST COSTUMES

Tom Broecker and Eric Justian (2014)

BEST GRAPHIC AND TITLE DESIGN

Charles Levi and Alex Weil (1985)

BEST HAIRSTYLING

Bobby H. Grayson (2000)

Bettie O. Rogers, Anne Michelle Radcliffe, and Jodi Mancuso (2008)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio Stauffer, Inga Thrasher, Christal Schanes, and Hannah Sullivan (2012)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio Stauffer, Inga Thrasher, and Hannah Sullivan (2013)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio Stauffer, Inga Thrasher, Hannah Sullivan, and Joseph Whitmeyer (2014)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher, Hannah Sullivan, and Joseph Whitmeyer (2015)

Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher, Hannah Sullivan, and Joseph Whitmeyer (2017)

Jodi Mancuso, Inga Thrasher, Hannah Sullivan, Cara Hannah, Gina Farruca, Amanda Duffy Evans, and Joseph Whitmeyer (2021)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Geoff Amoral, Phil Hymes, and Rick McGuinness (2018)

Geoff Amoral, Trevor Brown, Rick McGuinness, William McGuinness and Tim Stasse (2019)

Geoff Amoral, Trevor Brown, Rick McGuinness, William McGuinness and Tim Stasse (2020)

Geoff Amoral, Trevor Brown, Rick McGuinness, William McGuinness and Tim Stasse (2021)

BEST MAKEUP

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, and Josh Turi (2010)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Josh Turi, and Daniela Zivkovic (2011)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Josh Turi, Melanie Demetri, and Daniela Zivkovic (2013)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Sarah Egan, Melanie Demetri, and Daniela Zivkovic (2014)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Sarah Egan, Melanie Demetri, and Daniela Zivkovic (2015)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani, Andrew Sotomayor, and Daniela Zivkovic (2017)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani, Sarah Egan, and Daniela Zivkovic (2017)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani, Sarah Egan, and Young Beck (2019)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani, Chris Milone, Kim Weber, and Young Beck (2021)

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Justin Timberlake, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, and Andy Samberg (2007)

Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, and Justin Timberlake (2011)

Eli Brueggemann, Chris Redd, Will Stephen, and Kenan Thompson (2018)

BEST SHORT-FORM NONFICTION/REALITY SERIES

Oz Rodriguez (“Creating Saturday Night Live”) (2019)

BEST SOUND MIXING

Robert Palladino, Bill Taylor, Marty Brumbach, Ezra Matychak, Bob Selitto, Chris Costello, Devin Emke, Josiah Gluck, and Bob Clearmountain (2015)

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION

Heino Ripp, Michael Bennett, Al Camoin, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, and Maurey Verschoore (1983)

Terry Rohnke, Joe Debonis, Steve Jambeck, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, and Bruce Shapiro (1990)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, and William Vaccaro (1994)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull, and William Vaccaro (1995)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Richard B. Fox, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2000)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Carl Eckett, Richard B. Fox, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2002)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Brian Phraner, Richard B. Fox, John Pinto, Jimmy Mott, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2003)

Steven Cimino, Michael Bennett, Eric A. Eisenstein, Richard B. Fox, Brian Phraner, John Pinto, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2004)

Steven Cimino, Richard B. Fox, John Pinto, Brian Phraner, Barry Frischer, Eric A. Eisenstein, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2007)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Eric A. Eisenstein, Len Wechsler, Barry Frisher, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2012)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Eric A. Eisenstein, Len Wechsler, Frank Grisanti, Susan Noll, Michael Cimino, and Carl Eckett (2015)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Eric A. Eisenstein, Len Wechsler, Dave Driscoll, Jeff Latonero, Ann Bergstrom, Randy Bittle, Frank Grisanti, and Susan Noll (2017)

Dave Driscoll, Frank Grisanti, Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Len Wechsler, Eric Eisenstein, Joe DeBonis and Susan Noll (2017)

