‘Saw’ movies ranked worst to best: Where does ‘Spiral’ fall on the list?

Do you want to play a game? That creepy question from the “Saw” franchise helped distinguish the films as one of the most successful — and fun — horror brands in the history of the U.S. box office. America loved the “Saw” flicks, but how did film critics respond? Scroll through our photo gallery above that highlights all of the “Saw” movies ranked worst to best, according to their Metacritic scores. Where does the ninth film, a spin-off titled “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” ultimately fall on the list?

Lionsgate’s “Spiral” was released in theaters May 14, 2021, seven months later than originally planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chris Rock stars as Det. Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks who works alongside a rookie partner, William Schenk (Max Minghella), to investigate a series of bloody murders. This marks the first movie in the collection not to feature Tobin Bell as serial killer John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, who originally died back in “Saw III” (2006).

This new edition to the “Saw” universe has a 40 score on Metacritic based on 28 film reviews. Jenny Nulf (The Austin Chronicle) writes that it “embodies the franchise” while still being “totally refurbished for a new generation.” And David Ehrlich (IndieWire) proclaims, “It still manages to squeeze a few drops of fresh milk out of Lionsgate’s oldest surviving cash cow with a back to basics approach and some unexpected political bite.”

In addition to Rock and Minghella, “Spiral” also stars Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoie Palmer, Genelle Williams, Richard Zeppieri, Dan Petronijevic, Morgan David Jones, Leonidas Castrounis and Ali Johnson. It’s directed by Darren Lynn Bousman from a script written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, based on the horror concept originally created in 2004 by James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

Speaking about what “Spiral” means for any potential future “Saw” movie, Bousman noted, “Just because we made ‘Spiral’ doesn’t mean ‘Saw’ ceases to exist. Just because ‘Spiral’ is here, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a ‘Saw IX.'”