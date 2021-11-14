‘Scenes From a Marriage’ cinematographer Andrij Parekh says he wanted his version to look nothing like Ingmar Bergman’s classic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

In taking on the duties as cinematographer for “Scenes from a Marriage,” Andrij Parekh acknowledges that it was frightening concept. “Recreating a Bergman piece is terrifying and you carry the weight of history on your shoulders. That being said, the opportunity to remake this in our own way was something that I was really excited about” he tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: TV Cinematography panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). He also wanted to make sure that the work he did would stand on its own merit. “I hope it looks nothing like the original. There’s a couple of shots that we used as homage; the kind of iconic shot of the could on the bed, but other than that we took full liberties to make it our own piece.”

“Scenes From a Marriage,” which can be seen on HBO, is based on the landmark 1973 Swedish miniseries from Ingmar Bergman and examines the disintegration of a couple’s relationship. This American adaptation was spearheaded by Israeli writer/director, Hagai Levi, who previously co-created the Showtime series, “The Affair.” The series stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, who had previously starred together in 2014’s “A Most Violent Year.” In addition to his work as a cinematographer, Parekh has also directed many episodes of television and was even part of the “Succession” Emmy sweep in 2020 when he won for Best Drama Directing for the episode, “Hunting.”

Having worked as both a cinematographer and a director has given Parekh a more precise sense of how time is consumed on a set. “You realize the most as a director how limited time is and how much time a cinematographer can take.” In both roles he’s maintained the same approach of giving authority to the performers and also making sure that the director has enough time to get those performances on film. “I don’t think it’s changed my approach at all. In fact, I think it’s just made me more efficient.”

The use of long tracking shots added another degree of difficulty to the shoot. “The production designer, Kevin Thompson, and I worked very closely together and designing a standing set that basically was a hard roof set almost so that we could shoot into the ceiling.” Lighting these shots presented their own challenge as well. “Most of the lights coming from outside are from practicals and lighting as simply as possible was the key to making everything work.”

