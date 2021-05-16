Score composer Blake Neely hits a new high with ‘The Flight Attendant’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Blake Neely might be the most prolific composer on television. A longtime collaborator of executive producer Greg Berlanti, he was behind the musical scores of “Batwoman,” “Blindspot,” “Connecting…,” “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Riverdale” and “Supergirl” this season alone, as well as the Oscar-nominated Tom Hanks film “Greyhound.”

Neely should be phoning it in by now, but instead is earning particular praise for his work on the first season of “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max. The “Piano for Dummies” author reveals in an exclusive interview (watch the video above), “It’s the first show that I’ve been working on where I actually am looking around my house thinking like, the dishwasher — I could probably play that; that bicycle I could probably play and incorporate it into the score, so that was really fun.”

With a directive to favor percussion on the Kaley Cuoco vehicle, Neely went a step further to craft a “wacky” score with only percussion. He laughs, “Since I limited myself to percussion and I have a little bit of ADD creatively, I would start finding things to bang on and hit.” Neely also notes that Bernard Herrmann‘s work for Alfred Hitchcock “was influential in tone” to match the narrative’s Hitchcockian qualities.

A three-time Emmy Award nominee, Neely scored his first nomination from the Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards this winter for “The Flight Attendant.” Showrunner Steve Yockey tells Gold Derby in an upcoming chat that he credits Neely’s contribution especially with the show’s success. Neely contends for this summer’s Emmys with his original dramatic underscoring of the pilot titled “In Case of Emergency,” as well as the original main title theme music, which he identifies as his favorite composition for the show. He explains, “That’s actually the first piece I wrote after the meeting and getting hired and with this new sandbox to play in. I came back and started writing this piece full of energy and ideas and themes.” Neely adds that the opening credits sequence that features it was designed after that point.

Neely is currently at work on the fifth episode from the next season of “You” under Berlanti Productions. The musician teases about the Netflix drama starring Penn Badgley, “Season three’s bonkers, so it’s going to be a great season.”

