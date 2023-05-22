Scott Pask (‘Shucked’ and ‘Some Like it Hot’ scenic designer) on leaping from an ‘off-kilter’ barn to an Art Deco ‘crucible’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“To be recognized, particularly in this year, it’s massive,” admits scenic designer Scott Pask. He earned two Tony nominations for Scenic Design of a Musical for the new tuners “Shucked” and “Some Like it Hot.” The productions could not be further from one another when it comes to their aesthetics, giving Pask the opportunity to explore variety in his work. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

When it comes to “Shucked,” Pask explains that audiences “walk in, and meet the space.” The show uses a single set of a barn in order to provide a strong sense of place, which is important given the strong theme of community which runs through the musical. The story takes place in the fictional Cob County, where a storm has had a dire effect on their main export: corn. “The idea of this flood, which figures subtly through the narrative…I just wanted to take this idea of community and have a literal barn raising,” explains Pask. So, every single piece of the barn is tilted at a six degree angle, as if the very foundation has shifted. “It’s a bit off kilter,” notes the designer, “in the same way that the show has its own off kilter sense of humor.”

Pask has given the barn a warmth and texture thanks to gaps placed between every single piece of wood. “Spacing the planks allows the structure to have this buoyancy, and life, and light,” describes the designer. He thinks of the barn as a skeleton (“it’s been through it!” he exclaims). But far from ghastly, the structure has an airiness to it. The audience can spy the ever present corn fields through the holes in the structure, the warmth of the outside always present within this town meeting spot. The barn structure also works in beautiful harmony with Japhy Weideman’s lighting design, as the gaps allow Weideman to use Pask’s set as a gobo to create stunning stage pictures.

In “Some Like it Hot,” Pask trades the natural qualities of a farm for geometric Art Deco lines of the 1930s. “The set becomes a character in Casey’s brilliant choreography,” describes the Tony nominee, referencing the high energy numbers from director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. With the entire ensemble frequently taking the stage en masse, it was important to create a space which could hold all of the dancers like “a crucible for the show,” according to Pask. He placed an elevated bandstand upstage so that the music would coexist with the characters.

Pask elaborates that this “base space” had to capture “the intensity of that period of time, the machine-age glamor of those surfaces and metals.” In order to capture the glamor and depth of Art Deco designs, Pask employed a great deal of Trompe-l’oeil technique: flat pieces which are painted to appear three dimensional. This technique is on display in the production’s front curtain, which appears like “metallic, folded metal.” But the effect is all achieved with paint. Not all of these elements are flat however. “There’s a ton of sculpted work that coexists with these Trompe-l’oeil finishes,” notes Pask. The detailed pieces are especially prominent in the portals and other layers that appear on stage to flesh out the space and provide texture.

Pask is a three-time Tony Award winner, having prevailed for “The Pillowman,” “The Coast of Utopia” and “The Book or Mormon.” He has earned eleven total nominations, with his additional bids courtesy of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” “Pal Joey,” “Pippin,” “Mean Girls,” “The Band’s Visit” and “American Buffalo.”

