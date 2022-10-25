Screenwriter Dana Stevens on wanting ‘The Woman King’ to be ‘an empowering story about women fighting back’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

[WARNING: The above interview contains spoilers about “The Woman King.”]

There are several reasons Dana Stevens was enticed into writing the screenplay for “The Woman King,” the new historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16. But chief among them was that Oscar winner Viola Davis (“Fences”), who stars in and co-produced the film, was already attached to the project before the writer came on board.

“I am a gigantic Viola fan to the point where, when she was first nominated for the Oscar, I really wanted her to win, and I was a voter. It was Presidents’ Day or something, and I was worried that my ballot would not be counted, that it would not make it to the Academy [of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences]. So, I drove it to the Academy and put it in a box, because I just think Viola is the most dynamic actress working in film right now,” recalls Stevens during her recent webchat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above). “So, right away, I was like, anything Viola would give me, I would look at — and then I was blown away.”

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and inspired by real events, “The Woman King” is about an elite military unit of all-female warriors called the Agojie that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey — which was located within present-day Benin — in the 18th and 19th centuries. Set in 1823, the film stars Davis as General Nanisca, a fictionalized leader of the Agojie who trains the next generation of warriors to combat their enemies, as well as Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega.

Most eye-opening (and frustrating) to Stevens while perusing the material she had been sent before signing on to the project, including multiple articles and a lookbook featuring images of the Agojie, was the realization that Americans generally know very little about the all-female military regiment. Even her own knowledge about the warriors didn’t extend far beyond the fact that they were the inspiration behind “Black Panther’s” Dora Milaje — a fighting troupe of women in the 2018 film’s fictional Wakanda — she admits. But once she delved into the material, she became convinced that the Agojie’s history would make for a story that was, in the writer’s words, as “juicy, epic and textured” as that of HBO phenomenon “Game of Thrones” or Best Picture Oscar winner “Gladiator” (2000).

Although the 1890s were initially considered for the film’s setting, Stevens ultimately opted against portraying this phase of the Agojie’s 200-something-year history. That’s because the warriors suffered devastating losses at the hands of the French in the Franco-Dahomean wars that took place in the first half of that decade, and she was more interested in depicting a period in which they were triumphant. The year of 1823 offered exactly that, plus an opportunity for the writer to dig into Dahomey’s involvement in slave trade, which was in disarray at that point in time.

“The English had outlawed [slave trade], and they were patrolling the waters, they were taking the enslaved people off the ships and returning them home. So, the slave trade was essentially illegal,” explains Stevens, who was also fascinated by the fact that the then-King of Dahomey, Ghezo (played by Boyega in the movie), had been brought to power through a coup staged by the Agojie. “So, I just thought, what an amazing relationship between Nanisca… as this battle-torn warrior, and this young, hot King, [where] she thinks, ‘Maybe this is a chance that I could advocate for change.'” (In the movie, Nanisca confronts Ghezo about the immorality of selling Dahomey slaves to the Portuguese and proposes the kingdom turn to palm oil production for trade instead.)

In our chat, Stevens also discusses how she came up with the backstory for Nanisca — who is revealed to be the long-lost birth mother of Nawi (Mbedu), a strong-willed new recruit, with whom she became pregnant after being raped in Oyo captivity — and how she used the character to explore what leadership would look like from someone who had decided to stuff down the emotions elicited by their traumatic past.

“What [Nanisca]’s done is cut herself off from her young self, her young, wounded self,” describes the writer. “Then, because she becomes connected to Nawi as a young trainee, all those emotions are coming up for her. And then, Nawi is in fact the daughter. So, it’s about how Nanisca opens her heart back up to her young self and to her daughter, and is able to heal and in fact even able to be a better warrior because she actually has the fire in her belly to save Nawi. And I think for me, one of the things I absolutely love about this movie is that women are really feeling pushed back and pushed against the wall. And I just wanted this movie to be an empowering story about women fighting back — because we don’t get those [types of] action movies.”

