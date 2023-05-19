Sean Hayes (‘Good Night, Oscar’) on embodying Oscar Levant and tickling the ivories: ‘I could just see the mountain I had to climb’ [Exclusive video Interview]

“It’s rare that lightning in a bottle happens, but it did with this show. It’s wild,” exclaims Sean Hayes of “Good Night, Oscar.” The actor received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of raconteur Oscar Levant in this new play by Doug Wright. Debuting this play has been a long time coming, as Levant is a character that Hayes has had his eye on for over 20 years. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The first time Hayes was introduced to the world of Oscar Levant was back in 2001 when a friend told the actor that he should play the Levant, Jack Paar’s favorite guest on “The Tonight Show.” Hayes quickly devoured archival footage and was fascinated by Levant’s antics. Though the actor admits it was “scary to think that I could play him because he’s so far away from me.” Years later, when a second person told Hayes that he would be great as Levant, the actor thought: “I should listen to the universe.” So he set out to create a play with Wright.

Hayes understood why folks connected him to the witty late-night guest. Like Levant, Hayes is a classically trained pianist, and could create a showstopping live moment with some skillful playing. “And then on top of it, he was this incredible wit and would often say funny quips,” notes Hayes. That’s precisely what the actor was known for during his “Will & Grace” days. Still, the prospect of diving into the troubled mind of a late-in-life Levant was daunting. “I could see it, but it was so scary because it was so challenging,” he admits. “But if we’re not challenging ourselves, what are we doing? So you kind of just hold your breath and dive into the deep end.”

In the play, Levant has been granted a four hour leave from his residence at a mental hospital, so that he may appear as a last minute guest for Paar. The man on stage is lightyear’s away from Hayes’ usual persona: his brow furrowed and back slouched, he compulsively touches and counts objects while a slight twitch constantly threatens to overtake his body. “I was just never given the opportunity,” explains Hayes in reference to this type of transformative acting work. “And now I’m given the opportunity because I helped create the opportunity.”

While the actor is excited to dive into the tics and mannerisms, the vulnerability behind them is a space that Hayes is eager to explore. “In my family there has been mental illness and addiction. A lot of it,” says the actor. “So for me, this role is an opportunity to get out everything that I had to suppress by absorbing all of it.” The result is not only an authentic performance, but a therapeutic one.

As for those piano skills, Hayes puts them to good use in a stirring performance of “Rhapsody in Blue” towards the end of the play. Into this George Gershwin tune, Levant pours all of his passions and unexpressed feelings, producing a performance that is as emotional as it is technically impressive. “I could just see the mountain I had to climb,” says Hayes, thinking back to his first day of rehearsal. “It was a beat by beat discovery process,” he explains, to figure out what the song meant to Levant, and what it would mean to perform it on TV at that point in his life.

Hayes gave up on a career as a concert pianist because “there was no audience for it.” So this play provides him with the chance to live out an early dream. “The other thing was the pressure and stress that you feel when playing any instrument,” notes Hayes on further reasons he strayed from that early career choice. “The stress and pressure was also something I was happy to release from my life about the piano,” he states, before continuing with a laugh as he considers his current life as an actor: “Instead I embraced the stress and pressure of performing live!”

Hayes is a two-time Emmy winner, once for his role as Jack McFarland on “Will & Grace” (which brought himseven nominations for that series) and once for hosting “The 64th Annual Tony Awards.” “Good Night, Oscar” marks his second Tony nomination; he was previously nominated for the 2010 revival of “Promises, Promises.”

