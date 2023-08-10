Sean Heissinger and Matthew E. Taylor (‘Barry’ sound editors) on ‘making distinct but detailed’ sound choices [Exclusive Video Interview]

Emmy-winning sound editors Sean Heissinger and Matthew E. Taylor could make it a hat trick at this year’s Emmy Awards. The pair supervise of the team nominated for Best Sound Editing for its work on the HBO comedy “Barry.” Both have been nominated for every season of the series, winning for “ronny/lily” in 2019 and for “starting now” in 2022. They are nominated this year for the series finale, entitled “wow.” Check out our exclusive video interview above.

The finale’s climactic moment occurs during a standoff between Fuchs (Stephen Root) and NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), resulting in a violent shootout and grenade explosion that kills or maims many of the onlookers. The scene is edited to look like one long take, giving the audience the chance to see the carnage of the moment. Taylor describes the approach to the scene as “making really distinct but detailed choices in sound.” In keeping with co-creator and star Bill Hader‘s vision for the series, Taylor describes the importance of keeping things simple. “It’s not overly cut in terms of there’s just a lot of stuff going on,” he says. “It’s just reactions, explosion, pain.” Although the pair tried to use as much sound from the filming as they could, the sounds of the men’s suffering was created in post production. “For that scene, up until the grenade goes off, we kept as much production as we could for that part,” explains Heissinger. “All of the people on the ground, that’s all recorded after the fact.”

Taylor and Heissinger got to play by a different set of rules when putting together the movie of Barry’s life that comprises the episode’s final moments. “We throw it all away at the end when, for the movie, it’s kind of the exact opposite of the aesthetic that Bill and [co-creator Alec Berg] and everybody wanted to push into the show from the very start,” says Taylor. “Bill is saying ‘whatever we’ve been doing, do the opposite for the movie,'” adds Heissinger.

With the show concluded, both artists reflect on their tenure. For Heissinger, who worked his way up to his current position, it’s been gratifying to see everyone mature into their roles. “It’s so nice seeing assistant editors become editors and watching everybody grow with the show, Bill included,” he says. For Taylor, the show has taught him the importance of listening. “I’ve become better at interpreting what people want for sound,” he says. “I’ve also learned a lot from people working on the show about making choices for story as well.”

