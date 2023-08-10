Cinematographer Sean Porter on developing ‘The Old Man’s’ long takes: ‘It starts as a sort of guttural reaction’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Cinematographer Sean Porter had just completed his first foray into TV, lensing the pilot of “Generation,” when he signed on to the pilot of “The Old Man.” The first two episodes of the FX drama were directed by Jon Watts, who at the time was coming off of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and Porter was expecting to have several meetings with Watts in prep. “I was starting to get nervous and that just never really happened,” Porter tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Cinematography panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “I was pretty terrified actually because I felt like the stakes were pretty high with this particular project.”

Instead, Watts eventually showed the creative team a 3D mock-up of the pilot in lieu of storyboards, which Porter found “really inspiring.” “You could really get a much more in-depth perspective of what Jon had in his head in terms of camera movement,” he shares. “I don’t think his intent is to recreate this identically or create a facsimile of it. He wanted to show people what the tone, pacing and general structure would look like. … I watched it once and never saw it again.”

SEE Watch interviews with 2023 Emmy nominees

Watts definitely was not married to the mock-up. The director and Porter, who worked on four episodes of the first season and is Emmy-nominated for the pilot, unlocked a key visual element of the show on the first tech scout of Dan Chase’s (Jeff Bridges) house. “I just remember Jon and I started to sort of bat stuff around and it was really easy and really fluid and really exciting. He didn’t have me show up just to do what he asked,” Porter shares. “That first tech scout, we really created a lot of the aesthetic that would carry on the rest of the show, like we joked about this ‘Old Man’ pan sort of idea.”

The series is full of long takes, even in action scenes, which often end with a turn to reveal something or something. It’s a fitting motif as Dan is a former CIA agent who’s been living off the grid for decades and suddenly has to go into hiding after a break-in. Like a CIA agent, the viewer never knows what could just be right around the corner.

“It’s one of those things where it starts as a sort of guttural reaction. You’re on this guy and he leaves frame and we’re really slowly catching up. And you haven’t done all the math in that moment,” Porter explains. “But once you sort of decode the decisions later … you start to go, ‘Oh, that probably had a lot to do with it.’ And I think for me, there were a couple layers there. One, you never know what’s around the corner and everything is not quite the way it seems. And layered on top of that, you have this ex-CIA guy who’s been out of the game for a really long time … and he’s dormant. His mind’s dormant, he lost his wife … so there’s a reluctance to everything that happens in that first 15 minutes of the show. It’s like the unwillingness to even get out of bed. It’s like, I gotta start my morning routine. But the camera just completely assumes that role as well. We’re right there with him. We don’t wanna get out of bed.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?