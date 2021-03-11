Seashell (‘The Masked Singer’) performances ranked worst to best

After growing up all over the world with her family, Seashell finally feels at home living at the beach with a microphone. This Group A contestant on “The Masked Singer” Season 5 waded out of the water for the first time on Wednesday, March 10 and wowed the panel with her dance moves and powerful vocals. “I loved it!” Nicole Scherzinger told the sparkly, pastel-colored costume. “You know, you seemed a little nervous at first, but once you got started you were in a groove and you killed it.”

Below, see all of Seashell’s “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

Here is how Seashell describes herself in her own words: “When I was young, I was pulled by the tide all around the world with my family. Always adrift, I never felt grounded, so I found my peace by the shore. When my career took off, it was like a massive tsunami of success. But much like my childhood, I still drifted. Wearing many hats, I often wonder if I found my true calling. That’s part of why I’m here. I’m nervous. I haven’t sang in a really long time, but I want to face my fears. And tonight, I hope you pick this shell for keeps.”

Nicole’s co-panelists, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong, picked up on something Seashell said about going back to music after taking a long break to pursue other careers. “This is helping my guess,” Robin said after thinking about that clue for a moment. Is it possible the aquatic costume is actually a triple threat — someone who can effortlessly entertain whether she’s singing, dancing or acting? Whoever it is, we can’t wait to see her swim around again on the big stage.

1. “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette

Round 1 — March 10, 2021

