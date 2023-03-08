Secret Oscar Voter #4: Ballot exposed with ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh

Here in the final stages of the 2023 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #4 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners.

BEST PICTURE: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

It’s a landmark reimagining of a movie that couldn’t have come at a better time and cinematically stunning achievement. Second place is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Third place is “Top Gun: Maverick.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

I think the Daniels have earned their place at the table. It’s really original, and their vision was uncompromised, and that’s what makes you think. How much fun was it?

BEST ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

It’s unequivocally Michelle Yeoh, and she deserves it! The complexity and range of what she exhibited in this movie is staggering. I know it’s between her and Cate, but has been acknowledged and awarded and will continue to be. For Michelle, this is a crowning achievement and honestly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

BEST ACTOR: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

I feel like the depth and range and reverberation of Brendan Fraser’s performance deserves acknowledgement. He ascended to a new level of revelation and his abilities. Austin Butler was brilliant, and it’s comparable to Rami Malek, but Austin’s going to have many other opportunities.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Without a doubt, it’s Angela Bassett! She proceeded Viola Davis and has laid track for many other actresses in their careers to have achieved accomplishments. It’s an astounding body of work.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

He gave an a stunning, all-encompassing performance.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Someone had an idea to resuscitate a movie at a time that it couldn’t have come at a better place in society to illuminate the horrors of order and the hard impact of detonating humanity.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

I just love the originality, and this was truly original.

