Secret Oscar Voter #1: Ballot exposed with ‘Everything Everywhere,’ Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh

Here in the final stages of the 2023 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #1 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners.

BEST PICTURE: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

I go back again and again to the way this movie was made, and the surprise is that we’re constantly into from the visuals and storywise. You gotta recognize creativity when it comes along because there’s always the traditional movies in bunches each year. Second place is “Elvis.” Third place is “The Fabelmans.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

This is no doubt in my mind. Accomplishing what they did in this movie is amazing. Not only was it just a whole fresh take on storytelling, in a time when we all needed something to wake us up a little.

BEST ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

I think it’s a tough category as always. Cate Blanchett was the early front-runner, but there is now a shift to Michelle. In recognition of her career, she’s going to win this award. How many people come from the action side to this side and in such a creative movie at the same time? It was a combination of all her skills as an actress.

BEST ACTOR: Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

He was amazing; there’s no two ways about it. He brought Elvis back to life. Obviously, whenever there’s a bio, the actors get lost in the character. Brendan Fraser also did a great job in “The Whale,” but nobody saw the movie, and it was a depressing move for those who did see it.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

This movie is going to rake them in this year and gonna be the big winner. She’s really good in the picture, and it’s not a horror movie where she is screaming. It’s a role in a movie that you wouldn’t expect her to be in, and she handles it brilliantly.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Obviously, I have an affinity towards in the movie. In the old days of pre-expansion, this would have been a slam dunk for Judd Hirsch. This is such a refreshing performance that takes you by surprise. I’m also not a big fan of “Banshees” overall.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “Women Talking”

It’s a great screenplay, and I think Sarah writes amazingly. The screenplay has to rise to the occasion. It stands out against the competitors, but when you look at politics, perhaps this is one where they throw to “Living,” a small movie where the screenplay drove the movie 100%.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “The Fabelmans”

Steven Spielberg lets the movie be intensely personal to put his life on screen. And he’s so lucky to have Tony Kushner with him.

