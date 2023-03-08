Secret Oscar Voter #3: Ballot exposed with ‘Everything Everywhere,’ Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler

Here in the final stages of the 2023 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #3 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners.

BEST PICTURE: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

It’s a creative and mind-blowing film and didn’t feel like anything else is even close. Second place is “Elvis.” Third place is “Triangle of Sadness.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

What they did to make this movie was unbelievable. It’s a mix of all the genres and needed to have strong direction.

BEST ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

I voted for Michelle for such a challenging role where she played so many different and wonderful versions of herself. It would be wonderful to see the first Asian woman to win this award.

BEST ACTOR: Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

It was so challenging to step into the shoes of such a famous person. He disappeared into the role and really captivated me.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

She really blew me away, and I couldn’t even tell that it was here on the screen. I feel like after the career she has had, it would be so great to see her recognized.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

He was just so engaging and wonderful.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “Glass Onion”

I don’t think this was a weak category, but I went with the one that I enjoyed the most. It’s so quirky and so much fun. I have to admit I’m always drawn to Daniel Craig’s character.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

This was an easy one since it’s by far the most original. I have no idea how they came up with it. It’s genius!

