Secret Oscar Voter #2: Ballot exposed with ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Michelle Williams, Colin Farrell

Here in the final stages of the 2023 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #2 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners.

Also, you can click here to see the ballot of Voter #1.

BEST PICTURE: “Top Gun: Maverick”

It’s partially the nostalgia because it stayed in touch with the music to the cinematography to the opening sequence. It was just phenomenal. Second place is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Third place is “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Getting something out of your head and making other people understand it. You have to have the right directors to make this screenplay work right.

BEST ACTRESS: Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

It was just heartbreaking and such an amazing performance. I myself am from a divorced family, so just to see the struggling was very good.

BEST ACTOR: Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

He was unbelievable and it was overall with everything he did. It was so different for him compared to the other films he’s done.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

I keep going back and forth on this. Angela should already have one, and it’s time. I’m not sure about giving an acting award to a comic book movie, but this is as much for the performance as for her career.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

I really liked the connection between him and Colin, the chemistry between these two actors. You really did feel like it was a friendship that had been going on for decades.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “Top Gun: Maverick”

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched this movie, and it’s so good. Part of it is the relationship with Goose’s kid, the development and his growing. I liked how they did that.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

This movie is gorgeous! How didn’t it amaze me with how someone’s mind and ideas work this way and have it make sense to people whose mind does not work that way?

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions