‘Servant’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 6 chats with Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose and more

“Servant” was one of the best shows that the Television Academy must not have watched last year, as it did not receive a single nomination for the 2020 Emmy Awards. After halting production in the middle of its second season for six months during the pandemic, the thriller created by “24” writer and co-executive producer Tony Basgallop returned to Apple TV+ in January 2021 with the premiere of that second season and an uptick in critical support.

Metacritic tallied “generally favorable reviews” and the consensus on Rotten Tomatoes was that the “second season serves up solid set of thrills with a better grasp on its dark humor.” The Motion Picture Sound Editors gave the series its first award win in April with the Golden Reel Award for Best Half-Hour Sound Editing. This prize specifically recognized the work on the “2:00” episode directed by showrunner and two-time Oscar nominee M. Night Shyamalan.

Eager to build on that awards momentum, Apple has now submitted that standout installment for Emmy consideration seemingly across all categories. Gold Derby connected virtually this spring with three of the four cast members, as well as three below-the-line crewmembers to discuss their contributions to the 2021 season. Watch the six videos at the links below:

