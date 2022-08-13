‘Severance’ production designer Jeremy Hindle: ‘It’s not like anything anyone’s ever seen’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We totally clicked into how far we could push it, but it was the strangest show because it’s not like anything anyone’s ever seen,” remembers production designer Jeremy Hindle about collaborating with director Ben Stiller on the first season of “Severance.” We spoke with Hindle as part of our “Meet the Experts” panel of Emmy-nominated production designers. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Severance” is a sci-fi drama about Lumon Industries, a company that surgically splits its workers’ consciousness: their work selves can’t remember anything about their outside lives, and their outside selves can’t remember anything about their jobs. So it’s a workplace drama tilted towards the bizarre. “It read like ‘The Office,’ but the writing was strange,” Hindle explains. “It really needed a world of its own to kind of take us on this journey with these people.” And as the company experiments on its employees, so too could Hindle “play with the actors and put them in places that were uncomfortable or interesting or surreal.”

The process of creating this unusual office environment was “the most collaborative” Hindle has ever been. He, Stiller the director, Dan Erickson the creator/writer, and Jessica Lee Gagné the cinematographer “really clicked, and we really push each other in every way … It was such a fun process, but chaotic for the first season for a lot of people because we didn’t really know what the show was going to look like till it was cut.” That adventurous creative process led to 14 Emmy nominations for the show, including a bid for Hindle for Best Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program for the premiere episode “Good News About Hell” that set the tone for all the eeriness that followed.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?