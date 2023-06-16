Shaheed Qaasim (‘Poker Face’ editor) on how he is ‘constantly playing with time’ and ‘working the rhythm of a sequence’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“As an editor, one of the things that you do to create flow is you’re constantly playing with time,” reveals “Poker Face” editor Shaheed Qaasim about the often complex nature of cutting a sequence of shots together to propel the story forward. For our recent webchat he explains, “sometimes you’ll slow something down so you can have a really fast moment, so that moment has even greater impact,” he says, adding, “we are constantly working the rhythm of a sequence, whether if it’s fast or if it’s slow, and we’re definitely stretching things out because there’s a level of tension.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Poker Face” was created by Oscar-nominated writer/director Rian Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Glass Onion”), who also serves as co-showrunner alongside producer writer/producer sisters Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman. The “case-of-the-week” murder mystery stars Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne (“Orange is the New Black,” “Russian Doll”) as Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run from her nefarious bosses. As Charlie tries to stay one step ahead of casino head of security Cliff LeGrand (Emmy nominee Benjamin Bratt) in a cross-country cat-and-mouse game, she becomes inevitably entangled in a mysterious death of a stranger on each stop along the way.

The series harkens back to the classic whodunnits of yesteryear, like Emmy-winning favorites “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote” and the more recent comedy-tinged “Monk,” as Charlie finds herself in the thick of the action in every town, truck stop and resting place, solving mysterious murders aided by her uncanny ability to tell when people are lying to her. Lyonne portrays the scrappy amateur detective with her trademark droll wit and sarcasm, alongside a star-studded cast of guest actors including Judith Light, S. Epatha Merkerson, Lil Rey Howery, Tim Russ, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Tim Blake Nelson, Ron Perlman, Hong Chau, Stephanie Hsu, Nick Nolte, Chole Sevigny, Ellen Barkin and Cherry Jones.

Qaasim, who edited the third, fifth and eighth episodes of the season, is submitting the latter (“The Orpheus Syndrome”) for Emmy consideration, which was directed by star Lyonne, who also co-wrote the installment with Alice Ju. In the episode, after the founder of a visual effects company (Russ) confronts his co-founder Laura (Jones) over incriminating found footage, she poisons him and he jumps to his death. Charlie befriends the third co-founder (Nolte) and while working as his assistant, she begins to unravel the deadly new plot. On the difficult choice of submitting just one episode to represent his work on the season, Qaasim says it ultimately came down to which episode gave him the most opportunities to impact the story through the edit. “I really felt like episode eight gave me the greatest amount of flexibility. There were a lot of things that were found in editorial in terms of pace, flow and rhythm,” he explains. “That’s one of the things that I love about filmmaking; it’s such a collaborative medium, and you don’t always have space to insert who you are into the episode. I felt like eight for some reason, gave me a little bit more space to insert my own creative vibe into that episode.”

