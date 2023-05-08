Sharon Long (‘The Great’ costume designer): ‘Really interesting ideas about power, feminism’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“You never quite know what’s ahead,” admits “The Great” costume designer Sharon Long in our recent webchat. Starting a new season means the wardrobe department only has two scripts and a brief synopsis. Long adds, “There was somebody who I thought was going to die and they didn’t die. So, there’s a little bit of fast thinking and trying to sort out things. The actors are great. There’s a lot of collaboration and conversations that happen in fittings, so I don’t get too carried away with something.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Great” is billed as “an occasional true story” about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) in Russia during the 18th century. The comedy series is created by Tony McNamara, the Oscar-nominated writer of “The Favorite.” The third season of the series premieres May 12 on Hulu. Long explains, “There are some really interesting ideas about power, feminism and a woman trying to make her way. I think that’s what keeps it working.”

Long designs costumes for the series that takes a farcical look at this historical figure. She reveals that the costumes “are part of the humor of the show as well. There’s a dress that Elle wears when she’s speaking to the people, with a pattern we designed that is a Russian Toile De Jouy. It’s got the bear, a copulating couple, her on a swing and a Russian palace.”

Season 3 came with some difficulties for Long. The designer says that “episode six happens in the snow. Both Catherine and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) had to look fantastic against the snow. We were shooting in the middle of summer and it had to look like we were shooting in the middle of winter. We also had to do a swimsuit, for a time when women didn’t go swimming, for Aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow). Having to think of something that is still Aunt Elizabeth when she is pared down to her figure was challenging.”

For season two of “The Great,” Long won the Emmy for Best Period Costumes. She shared the win with Viveene Campbell, Anna Cavaliere and Bobbie Edwards. She also helped design the dress that nominee Fanning wore to the live ceremony. Long confesses, “It was more terrifying doing the dresses when filming. Can you imagine if we got it wrong?”

