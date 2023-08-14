‘The Great’ costume designer Sharon Long explains how she takes the costumes on a journey with the characters [Exclusive Video Interview]

Costume designer Sharon Long won an Emmy Award last year for her work on the Hulu series “The Great.” But it was easy for her to not rest on any laurels heading into the show’s third season due to the story itself.

“We had the advantage in the change was Catherine [Elle Fanning] wasn’t pregnant. So there was already a sort of built-in change there. Which I think is really helpful,” Long, an Emmy nominee this year as well, tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts: Costume Designers panel. Long and her team gets scripts in a block, two at a time, and the workflow allows her to take the costumes in the moment of the story. At the start of “The Great” Season 3, she notes, Catherine is “in love,” so “I felt that we could introduce a lot more pattern and warmth, and she’s a little bit more decorative.”

Created by Tony McNamara, “The Great” is an arch and comedic satire about Catherine the Great and her spouse, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Season 3 of the Emmy-winning show focused on the couple’s attempt “to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting, and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles, and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.”

“If it wasn’t a satire and wasn’t a comedy, the costumes would be different,” Long says. “There is a world created there that allows the costumes to be the way they are. They’re not always comedic, but there are some light-hearted whimsical elements that wouldn’t be there, probably, if I was doing a historically correct show.”

Long says she needs some significant lead time to make her show’s elaborate costumes, and once they’re set it leaves her with little room for changes.

“Obviously with contemporary costumes, it’s much easier to change things. With period costumes, you’ve got a set of structures that have got to stay in place, otherwise, you’re out of the period,” Long says. “You can only change things so far. Sometimes, it’s quite small – it’s whether the skirts get bigger, or smaller, or they’re more decorative, or the necklines go higher or lower.”

“The Great” is streaming on Hulu.

