Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sheryl Lee Ralph is entering the “Abbott Elementary” episode “New Tech” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on January 18 and is the fourth episode of the first season of the ABC sitcom.

In this installment, Barbara (Ralph) is befuddled by a new computer program used to help students with reading, but she is too proud to ask for assistance. After she accidentally enters information indicating that her kindergarteners can read at a much higher level, Ava (Janelle James) wants her worst student to read Michelle Obama‘s “Becoming” at an assembly.

This is the first career nomination for Ralph. She is nominated alongside her co-star Janelle James, as well as Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

“Abbott Elementary” nabbed seven nominations this year, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

