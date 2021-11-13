‘Insecure’ costume designer Shiona Turini on the legacy of the HBO show and its priority for inclusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Shiona Turini started working as the costume designer on HBO Max hit “Insecure” during its third season, but the longtime stylist — who started her career in an editorial leadership capacity at top brands like Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue — had no qualms about jumping into the show.

“I had a unique challenge but I started at a perfect time because it was a time period when the characters were all evolving and stepping into new versions of themselves and I was able to make more changes than I expected,” she tells Gold Derby during the “Meet the Experts” costume designers panel. Now, as the show from creator and star Issa Rae pushes toward its series finale this year, Turini says she hopes the characters will “go out with a bang.”

“They have found a stride and as they are getting to know themselves a lot better and their style has evolved,” she says.

Set in Los Angeles, “Insecure” focuses on Issa (Rae) and her friends as they navigate life, love and their careers as they cross over into their 30s. The show embraces its contemporary setting and strives to feel as authentic to its characters as it does to the experiences of its fans. For Turini, that meant putting a priority on inclusion with regard to the costume choices and making sure each episode of the show highlighted a Black designer.

“I feel like we have this enormous platform and so we have this social responsibility to support young emerging designers and brands who don’t have the space or platform on their own and are also just not included in other shows in this way, they’re not always top of mind or on people’s radar,” she explains of the push to feature Black designers in every episode. “It’s a huge priority not just for myself but because these characters, I do believe, would really be — it’s rooted in reality. They would be supporting these designers, they’d be wearing clothing by their friends, they’d be searching out local LA brands and small brands, so I make sure that’s represented.”

For Turini, that decision has paid off and, she feels, will be one of the legacies of “Insecure” when it comes to a conclusion later this year.

“I’ve seen how that’s helped small designers, Black designers. It’s incredible,” she says. “I feel like we’re helping someone’s career and changing the trajectory of their brand. It’s amazing to collaborate in that way and to support Black designers in that way.”

“Insecure” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

