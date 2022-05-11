Showrunner Jason Katims (‘As We See It’) on the importance of exploring autism in adulthood [Exclusive Video Interview]

Amazon Prime Video‘s new dramedy TV series “As We See It,” which had its eight-episode debut season drop in January, follows three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum as they strive to navigate the highs and lows of life in a world that eludes them. The series hits close to home for creator/showrunner Jason Katims, as he himself has a son in his twenties who is on the spectrum, living independently and going through some of the same struggles as the characters on the show. “There’s less that you hear, read and know about autism in adulthood than you do [about it] in childhood and adolescence,” Katims tells Gold Derby as he discusses the intention behind creating the series (watch the exclusive video interview above).

Even though Katims has a deeply personal connection to the show, it is actually based on the 2018 Israeli series “On the Spectrum” by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. Already interested in exploring what adulthood is like for people on the spectrum, the creative knew this was the story into which he’d want to sink his teeth after watching the first three episodes of the Israeli series back to back. While he proceeded to make the story his own, Katims divulges that it was “freeing” for him to know he was still adapting characters from source material. “It freed me to lean in and not worry about the privacy of my family, my son and others I know,” he explains in this regard.

To Katims, it was crucial for the show to view events through the eyes of the three aforementioned roommates — namely, Jack (Rick Glassman), Violet (Sue Ann Pien) and Harrison (Albert Rutecki). Important to him was to not only cast these three parts authentically but also write the characters in a way that they had “different gifts” and “different challenges.” “As many people that you know who are on the spectrum, that’s how many different kinds of autism there are,” he underlines regarding the necessity of crafting distinguishable characters. He adds, “I was really cognizant, in the process of writing, not to falsely move them forward in their lives and be like, ‘Oh, well, they learned their lesson, that was a problem, but they overcame it’ — because I know that’s not how life works, and it’s certainly not the way life works for them.”

With that said, among the show’s most noteworthy aspects is in fact its balance between comedy and drama — one that was indispensable to Katims. “It was crucially important to us to never tell a joke… and especially never tell a joke at anybody’s expense,” he, however, notes. “I think the beauty of the show/the humor of the show just comes out of these characters. I have found that I’m delighted by my son and his humor. And I think one of the things that’s delightful about it is [seeing] somebody who’s just willing to say the truth and have no filter about that. I think that is a quality of beauty that a lot of people that I’ve known on the spectrum have. It is a beautiful thing to see, and sometimes there is just humor that comes out of it.”

Katims has had a long history of writing, producing, creating and/or developing TV series about everyday people in familiar situations that tug at the heartstrings, whether that be as a close-knit family in “Parenthood,” a high school football team in “Friday Night Lights,” or students of a Pennsylvania high school’s theater program in “Rise.” In 2011, he earned his first two Emmy nominations for producing the final season and penning the series finale of “Friday Night Lights,” winning for the latter effort. He has also received five Writers Guild of America Awards citations, all for “Friday Night Lights” alongside the show’s entire writing team.

