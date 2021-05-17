Showrunner Steve Yockey teases ‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2 and ‘a lot of potential for multiple seasons’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We are about halfway through the writers’ room for season two,” reveals Steve Yockey about “The Flight Attendant,” which he developed for HBO Max. The co-showrunner of the thriller teases in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “I’ve always said I feel very strongly that if we were lucky enough to have a second season that it would be like a whole new movie, a whole new book — like a whole new ‘Cassie Bowden as the flight attendant’ and dropped into a new adventure, so it’s continuing Cassie’s emotional journey from season one in terms of her relationship to alcohol, but it’s a whole new case for her to get involved in and it’s a lot of fun. We’ll see Annie again; we’ll see Megan again; everyone else, I’ll keep my mouth closed about.”

Although a vehicle for Kaley Cuoco in the role of Cassie Bowden (the flight attendant herself), Yockey doubles down on how integral Zosia Mamet‘s Annie Mouradian and Rosie Perez‘s Megan Briscoe are to the show. He clarifies, “It’s about one woman; we’re largely in her POV, but it’s about these three women.”

Yockey explains about Megan, “We decided from the beginning that it’s almost like Megan is starring in her own little movie that’s running inside of our show and we always knew that those two storylines were going to kiss in the finale when Megan and Cassie sat down and finally were honest with each other. As opposed to the plot of Megan’s storyline dovetailing, we wanted to do it emotionally.”

Now that the show has expanded from its initial miniseries run last fall, Yockey says as he looks further ahead, “It has a lot of potential for multiple seasons.” He elaborates, “I can confidently say because we finished the light break of the whole season, we have a beginning, middle and an end with some nice flourishes that can be pulled into a season three the same way we’re pulling some flourishes from season one into season two, so if there can be a season three that’s another new adventure for Cassie Bowden, I think that’s fun.”

As the head writer, Yockey received a nomination from the Writers Guild of America Awards in the Best New Series category and contends now for this summer’s Emmy Awards in the Best Comedy Writing race with his script for the pilot episode titled “In Case of Emergency.”

An executive producer, Yockey received Best Comedy Series nominations from the Critics Choice, Golden Globe and Producers Guild Awards this winter. He contends for the equivalent Emmy, following a successful appeal not to compete in the Best Drama Series field where it qualified by default because of its runtime. He justifies, “I think of the show as a dark comedy. Without comedy, the show does not work. It would be bleak in a way that would be maybe difficult for people to watch.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?