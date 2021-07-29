RSVP now for August 9: Showrunners Emmy nominees for ‘black-ish,’ ‘Black Lady Sketch Show,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Mahalia,’ ‘Untucked’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five top showrunners and producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Each person from will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, August 9, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a group chat with Rob and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Emmy nominees:

“Black-ish”: Courtney Lilly

Synopsis: A Black husband and wife struggle to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising their kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Robin Thede

Synopsis: A half-hour sketch comedy written by and starring Robin Thede.

“The Boys” – Eric Kripke

Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” – Linda Berman

Synopsis: The story of the New Orleans-born crooner who began singing at an early age and went on to become one of the most revered gospel figures in U.S. history.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” – San Heng

Synopsis: The access-all-areas pass to the drama that you didn’t see on the runway–the backstage bitchiness, the catfights, the struggles, the tears and the secrets.

