TV showrunners panel: ‘The Chair,’ ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘The Wheel of Time’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

What is a showrunner’s worst nightmare, or what keeps them up at night when they’re right in the thick of production? Looking back over the years, is there a TV series or film that they admire, watch over and over, or that simply moved and inspired them to create great television?

These were some of the questions answered by five of today’s top TV showrunners when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy and guild contenders. Watch our full group chat with Amanda Peet (“The Chair”), Clyde Phillips (“Dexter: New Blood”), David S. Goyer (“Foundation”), Prentice Penny (“Insecure”) and Rafe Judkins (“The Wheel of Time”) above. Click on each name above to view each person’s individual interview.

Quality control on each script is a top priority for Phillips, who admits that if a script comes in and it isn’t up to scratch, he has to intervene. “My worst nightmare is when a script comes in, and I’m reading it, and I understand that ‘there goes my weekend! I’m going to be rewriting all weekend,'” he sighs. On the other hand, Peet admits to the challenges of communicating with fellow actors while also standing firm on what she needs as showrunner. “Because I’m an actress,” she explains, “most of the time I would be very confident that I could actually just sort of be like, ‘hey, look, we’re running out of time, can you just all stand in the corner so we can do a one-er?’,” she laughs. “But do I have to fake it to my actors?,” she adds, revealing the unusual dynamic she sometimes finds herself in when dealing with the cast.

For Judkins, he’s become accustomed to becoming the chief solutions-focused problem-solver. “It’s like the things that you don’t anticipate and that you can’t possibly anticipate because so often, there’s things you don’t know about, but they’re going to come to you when no one else knows what to do.” Goyer agrees wholeheartedly, interjecting that “it’s the unknown unknowns,” he says, explaining that on a complicated shoot like “Foundation,” the stakes are very high. “We’re shooting things from episode 10 in episode one. We had more than one instance where we couldn’t get an actor back and we had shot half their arc or half their scene and we had to completely cut it and rewrite recast on the fly. To me, it’s those big kind of giant unknown unknowns that you can’t possibly anticipate, and then you have to pivot,” he explains.

Penny agrees that the unexpected obstacles are definitely the hardest part of the job. “Our show is super location-based and a lot of times we’re going into locations and neighborhoods that don’t know anything about filming or the process of it,” he explains. “And you’re like, we’ve got half a day to be here or a day to be here. Literally, nothing can go wrong. Like, literally, there is one hiccup, it screws up the whole things. Someone would be like, oh, somebody’s grandmother had a stroke. So they’re just not here. You’re just like, well, that’s the day, that’s it right there!”

