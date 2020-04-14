Emmys 2020 exclusive: Showtime categories for ‘Black Monday,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Loudest Voice’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Showtime. For this season, the premium network has returning hits “Black Monday” (Don Cheadle), “Kidding” (Jim Carrey), “Homeland” (Claire Danes), “Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) and “Shameless” (William H. Macy) plus limited series “The Loudest Voice” (Russell Crowe) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers could include “City on a Hill” (Kevin Bacon) and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Kirsten Dunst)

Below, the list of Showtime lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“THE AFFAIR”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Maura Tierney

Drama Actor – Dominic West

Drama Supporting Actor – Jadon Sand

Drama Supporting Actress – Anna Paquin, Julia Goldani Telles

Drama Guest Actor – Omar Metwally

Drama Guest Actress – Sanaa Lathan, Jennifer Jason Leigh

“BILLIONS”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis

Drama Supporting Actress – Condola Rashad, Maggie Siff

Drama Supporting Actor – Kelly AuCoin, David Constabile, Jeffrey DeMunn, Asia Kate Dillon, Dan Soder, Corey Stoll

Drama Guest Actor – Mike Birbiglia, Glenn Fleshler, Terry Kinney, Toby Leonard Moore, Rob Morrow

Drama Guest Actress – Roma Maffia, Julianna Margulies

“BLACK MONDAY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Don Cheadle

Comedy Supporting Actress – Regina Hall, Casey Wilson

Comedy Supporting Actor – Dule Hill, Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Andrew Rannells, Horatio Sanz, Paul Scheer, Tuc Watkins

Comedy Guest Actor – Phil Reeves

Comedy Guest Actress – Julie Hagerty, Artemis Pebdani, June Diane Raphael

“CITY ON A HILL”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge

Drama Supporting Actor – Rory Culkin, Mark O’Brien, Jere Shea

Drama Supporting Actress – Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jill Hennessy, Sarah Shahi

Drama Guest Actor – Michael O’Keefe, Mark Ryder, Lee Tergesen, Dean Winters

Drama Guest Actress – Kathryn Erbe, Cathy Moriarty

“HOMELAND”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Claire Danes

Drama Supporting Actor – Mohammad Bakri, Cliff Chamberlain, Hugh Dancy, Tim Guinee, Seear Kohi, Mandy Patinkin, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin, Maury Sterling, Sam Trammell

Drama Supporting Actress – Andrea Deck, Nimrat Kaur

Drama Guest Actor – Numan Acar, Mohammad Amiri, Beau Bridges, Elham Ehsas

Drama Guest Actress – Amy Hargreaves

“KIDDING”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Jim Carrey

Comedy Supporting Actor – Cole Allen, Justin Kirk, Frank Langella, Bernard White

Comedy Supporting Actress – Judy Greer, Catherine Keener, Juliet Morris

Comedy Guest Actor – Tyler the Creator

Comedy Guest Actress – Ariana Grande, Annette O’Toole

“THE L WORD: GENERATION Q”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig

Drama Supporting Actor – Freddy Miyares, Leo Sheng

Drama Supporting Actress – Jordan Hull, Arienne Mandi, Jillian Mercado, Sepideh Moafi, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas

“THE LOUDEST VOICE”

Limited Series

Limited Actor – Russell Crowe

Limited Supporting Actor – Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney

Limited Supporting Actress – Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino, Annabelle Wallis, Naomi Watts

“ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Kirsten Dunst

Drama Supporting Actor – Ted Levine, Theodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez

Drama Supporting Actress – Beth Ditto, Da’vine Joy Randolph

Drama Guest Actor – Alexander Skarsgard

Drama Guest Actress – Mary Steenburgen

“PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Daniel Zovatto

Drama Actress – Natalie Dormer

Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Gladis, Rory Kinnear, Nathan Lane, Jonathan Nieves, Adam Rodriguez

Drama Supporting Actress – Adriana Barraza, Kerry Bishe, Jessica Garza, Lorenza Izzo, Amy Madigan

Drama Guest Actor – Brad Garrett

“RAY DONOVAN”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Liev Schreiber

Drama Supporting Actor – Alan Alda, Pooch Hall, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Graham Rogers, Jon Voight

Drama Supporting Actress – Kerris Dorsey, Sandy Martin

Drama Guest Actress – Katherine Moennig

“SHAMELESS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – William H. Macy

Comedy Supporting Actor – Scott Michael Campbell, Ethan Cutkosky, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Christian Isaiah, Cameron Monaghan, Jeremy Allen White

Comedy Supporting Actress – Shanola Hampton, Emma Kenney, Kate Miner

Comedy Guest Actor – Anthony Alabi, Luis Guzman

Comedy Guest Actress – Rachel Dratch, Mary Kay Place, Constance Zimmer

“WORK IN PROGRESS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Abby McEnany

Comedy Supporting Actor – Theo Germaine

Comedy Supporting Actress – Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous, Julia Sweeney

Comedy Guest Actor – Weird Al Yankovic

“COUPLES THERAPY”

Unstructured Reality Series

“MURDER IN THE BAYOU”

Documentary Series

“SHANGRI-LA”

Documentary Series

“THE CIRCUS”

Hosted Documentary Series

“VICE”

Hosted Documentary Series

“THE KINGMAKER”

Documentary Feature

“HITSVILLE: THE MAKING OF MOTOWN”

Documentary Feature

“DESUS AND MERO”

Variety Talk Series

“OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT”

Animated Series

