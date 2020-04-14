Emmys 2020 exclusive: Showtime categories for ‘Black Monday,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Loudest Voice’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Showtime. For this season, the premium network has returning hits “Black Monday” (Don Cheadle), “Kidding” (Jim Carrey), “Homeland” (Claire Danes), “Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) and “Shameless” (William H. Macy) plus limited series “The Loudest Voice” (Russell Crowe) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers could include “City on a Hill” (Kevin Bacon) and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Kirsten Dunst)
Below, the list of Showtime lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“THE AFFAIR”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Maura Tierney
Drama Actor – Dominic West
Drama Supporting Actor – Jadon Sand
Drama Supporting Actress – Anna Paquin, Julia Goldani Telles
Drama Guest Actor – Omar Metwally
Drama Guest Actress – Sanaa Lathan, Jennifer Jason Leigh
“BILLIONS”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis
Drama Supporting Actress – Condola Rashad, Maggie Siff
Drama Supporting Actor – Kelly AuCoin, David Constabile, Jeffrey DeMunn, Asia Kate Dillon, Dan Soder, Corey Stoll
Drama Guest Actor – Mike Birbiglia, Glenn Fleshler, Terry Kinney, Toby Leonard Moore, Rob Morrow
Drama Guest Actress – Roma Maffia, Julianna Margulies
“BLACK MONDAY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Don Cheadle
Comedy Supporting Actress – Regina Hall, Casey Wilson
Comedy Supporting Actor – Dule Hill, Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Andrew Rannells, Horatio Sanz, Paul Scheer, Tuc Watkins
Comedy Guest Actor – Phil Reeves
Comedy Guest Actress – Julie Hagerty, Artemis Pebdani, June Diane Raphael
“CITY ON A HILL”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge
Drama Supporting Actor – Rory Culkin, Mark O’Brien, Jere Shea
Drama Supporting Actress – Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jill Hennessy, Sarah Shahi
Drama Guest Actor – Michael O’Keefe, Mark Ryder, Lee Tergesen, Dean Winters
Drama Guest Actress – Kathryn Erbe, Cathy Moriarty
“HOMELAND”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Claire Danes
Drama Supporting Actor – Mohammad Bakri, Cliff Chamberlain, Hugh Dancy, Tim Guinee, Seear Kohi, Mandy Patinkin, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin, Maury Sterling, Sam Trammell
Drama Supporting Actress – Andrea Deck, Nimrat Kaur
Drama Guest Actor – Numan Acar, Mohammad Amiri, Beau Bridges, Elham Ehsas
Drama Guest Actress – Amy Hargreaves
“KIDDING”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Jim Carrey
Comedy Supporting Actor – Cole Allen, Justin Kirk, Frank Langella, Bernard White
Comedy Supporting Actress – Judy Greer, Catherine Keener, Juliet Morris
Comedy Guest Actor – Tyler the Creator
Comedy Guest Actress – Ariana Grande, Annette O’Toole
“THE L WORD: GENERATION Q”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig
Drama Supporting Actor – Freddy Miyares, Leo Sheng
Drama Supporting Actress – Jordan Hull, Arienne Mandi, Jillian Mercado, Sepideh Moafi, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas
“THE LOUDEST VOICE”
Limited Series
Limited Actor – Russell Crowe
Limited Supporting Actor – Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney
Limited Supporting Actress – Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino, Annabelle Wallis, Naomi Watts
“ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Kirsten Dunst
Drama Supporting Actor – Ted Levine, Theodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez
Drama Supporting Actress – Beth Ditto, Da’vine Joy Randolph
Drama Guest Actor – Alexander Skarsgard
Drama Guest Actress – Mary Steenburgen
“PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Daniel Zovatto
Drama Actress – Natalie Dormer
Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Gladis, Rory Kinnear, Nathan Lane, Jonathan Nieves, Adam Rodriguez
Drama Supporting Actress – Adriana Barraza, Kerry Bishe, Jessica Garza, Lorenza Izzo, Amy Madigan
Drama Guest Actor – Brad Garrett
“RAY DONOVAN”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Liev Schreiber
Drama Supporting Actor – Alan Alda, Pooch Hall, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Graham Rogers, Jon Voight
Drama Supporting Actress – Kerris Dorsey, Sandy Martin
Drama Guest Actress – Katherine Moennig
“SHAMELESS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – William H. Macy
Comedy Supporting Actor – Scott Michael Campbell, Ethan Cutkosky, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Christian Isaiah, Cameron Monaghan, Jeremy Allen White
Comedy Supporting Actress – Shanola Hampton, Emma Kenney, Kate Miner
Comedy Guest Actor – Anthony Alabi, Luis Guzman
Comedy Guest Actress – Rachel Dratch, Mary Kay Place, Constance Zimmer
“WORK IN PROGRESS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Abby McEnany
Comedy Supporting Actor – Theo Germaine
Comedy Supporting Actress – Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous, Julia Sweeney
Comedy Guest Actor – Weird Al Yankovic
“COUPLES THERAPY”
Unstructured Reality Series
“MURDER IN THE BAYOU”
Documentary Series
“SHANGRI-LA”
Documentary Series
“THE CIRCUS”
Hosted Documentary Series
“VICE”
Hosted Documentary Series
“THE KINGMAKER”
Documentary Feature
“HITSVILLE: THE MAKING OF MOTOWN”
Documentary Feature
“DESUS AND MERO”
Variety Talk Series
“OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT”
Animated Series
