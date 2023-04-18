Sian Clifford (‘Unstable’): ‘This show has bags of energy!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“This show has bags of energy,” proclaims Sian Clifford about “Unstable” in our recent webchat. She continues, “It’s unapologetically a comedy. I don’t feel there’s a lot of that around at the moment. Comedy’s been going in this different direction the past few years. That was another thing that drew me to it. You really get to take risks you can’t when it’s a dramedy. It felt quite liberating because the energy is effusive and very effervescence. The palate of the show is very colorful. It feels full of life. That’s the energy I tried to bring to it and felt making it.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Unstable” is a new Netflix comedy set at a biotechnology company. Rob Lowe plays Ellis, the eccentric CEO and founder of the company who has become unhinged after the death of his wife. His son Jackson, played by John Owen Lowe, comes to work at the facility to help comfort and steady Ellis. Clifford says, “When creating a new comedy, there’s so much world building that has to happen. You have to be patient with the process when something is so new. That was a completely different way of working for me. And I’ve never done a US show before. It felt very collaborative.”

The actress scored a Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy nomination in 2019 for her role in “Fleabag.” This is the same category for which she will be eligible for “Unstable.” She plays Anna Bennett, the no-nonsense CFO of the company, who’s secretly written fan-fiction where everyone in the office adores her. The actress explains, “There’s something very high octane about Anna. I’ve played quite a few highly strung women, and she is that, but she does it with a smile. There is just something a little bit unhinged about her as well. Our whole ensemble is tapping into that instability in each of us in some way. You particularly see that with Anna’s fan fiction. There is so much going on under the surface. There is a wildness to her I haven’t been able to play before.”

In the pilot, Anna comes up with the idea to bring Jackson to help his father. As the season develops a close friendship Ellis and Anna is revealed. Because of this, Clifford has plenty of scenes with the former “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation” star. She admits, “I am the biggest ‘Parks and Rec’ fan on the planet. The very first scene where you meet Anna, I had an out of body experience. I could not get my lines out. I completely froze. I’ve never ever experienced that before. It wasn’t til a couple of days later, when I processed it, that I realized I was just fully star struck, but we really did start to lean on each other. The scene where we are in a car and pull up to the twin’s house, that was when we really found our groove. We were having a lot of fun and there was a bit of improvisation. Once you’ve had that, you really start to trust each other. And your different ways of working and rhythms. It’s a really fun dynamic to play.”

