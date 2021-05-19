Siddhartha Khosla (‘This is Us’ composer): ‘It feels like I’m making an album every week’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“As we’ve progressed season to season, I’ve sort of come up with a bigger palate and a bigger sound and a more expansive universe for the score,” reveals Siddhartha Khosla, the Emmy-nominated composer behind the music for NBC’s hit drama “This is Us.” “I’m definitely leaning into a lot more atmospheric elements. I model the score after Brian Eno in some ways. He’s a big influence for me.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“When I first started scoring the series, I used to have character-specific themes,” Khosla recalls. “That’s where I came up with the Jack theme. But as we learn with the show and Dan Fogelman‘s design of it all, I like having themes that feel big picture. So that might have been written for Jack but that ends up becoming like their family theme in many ways. Because their family sort of hinged on Jack. Now when I’m coming up with a score for an episode I try to find an episodic theme that I weave in and out of the whole episode.”

Khosla also recognizes when the score needs to pull back, as he chose to do in Season 5’s powerful episode “Brotherly Love.” “The performances between Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley as adults trying to figure stuff out, felt really effective dry,” he explains. “I remember talking to the editor and saying, ‘Let’s pull back.’ No score sometimes can be score. In that episode I scored all of the younger versions of those characters so that when we got to the present it was just stark.”

Khosla has been nominated for two Emmys for his work on “This is Us,” but finds it challenging to come up with a specific highlight reel. “I feel like I’ve put my life and love into this show and into every episode. Dan is a good friend of mine from college and so we know each other really, really well. Every one of these episodes is his story and the stories of the writers on this show, so it’s hard for me to pick.” The composer also goes on to detail his unique process for recording everything in his home studio using his acoustic guitar, a piano and a wooden table for percussion. “It feels like I’m making an album every week… I cherish every moment… it’s been an absolute dream to work on this.”

