Simon Dennis (‘Impeachment’ cinematographer) on using windows to convey Monica Lewinsky’s restrictive setting [Exclusive Video Interview]

In order to convey the claustrophobic feeling of Monica Lewinsky being trapped in her DC apartment in “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” cinematographer Simon Dennis played around with the windows on the set. “Obviously it gives you much more an exposure of an outside but it also feel a little bit more down and kind of restrictive in that way,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). The same method was also used to convey the same sort of feeling in the scenes when Lewinsky is being held at the Ritz Carlton by members of the Office of the Independent Counsel. “Again, you have the big bank of windows but you never really get any detail of what’s out there. It’s a bit more abstract and, in a funny way, can feel more like a bad dream.”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which can currently be streamed on FX on Hulu, explores the affair between President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) and White House intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), how Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) taped conversations between her and Lewinsky when they worked at the Pentagon and Ken Starr’s investigation that led to the titular punishment. The series also stars Edie Falco (Hillary Clinton), Judith Light (Susan Carpenter-McMillan), Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones), Billy Eichner (Matt Drudge) and Fred Melamed (William Ginsburg). Dennis has also served as the director of photography on “Candy” and “Peaky Blinders” as well as several other Ryan Murphy projects including “Hollywood,” “Ratched” and “Pose.”

Another challenge that Dennis had to address with his cinematography was portraying tedious activities in a compelling manner, such as when Tripp is recording all of her conversations with Lewinsky. Dennis helped to accomplish this by using lighting from televisions that the characters were watching. “That was another light illumination in the piece and became a lot more about (A), the use of media and (B), the spirit crushing sense of a television glowing in the darkness that does another interesting kind of mundane image.” The details even went as far as Paulson being very insistent on having her hands be filmed for the tape recording sequences and not using hand doubles for those shots.

The scenes that were the most difficult to shoot were the scenes where testimony was given to the grand jury because of the restrictive nature that courtroom scenes have. He used two methods to shoot these scenes. One approach was by using a lot of perspective driven. “We used a split diopter… in a little bit more of a stylized way where you would shoot wide open with the lens…almost like a giant microscope, like you’re bearing down on this character.”

