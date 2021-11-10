Simon Helberg (‘Annette’): ‘The impossible was always being asked of us’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

After finishing out a 12-year run on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory, ” Simon Helberg decided to go in a very different direction. The actor has a supporting role in the new Leos Carax arthouse musical “Annette,” playing the accompanist to Ann, an opera singer played by Marion Cotillard. The role allows Helberg to stretch his creative muscles, playing piano, singing, conducting and even puppeteering. “It’s hard to think of many films like it,” says Helberg in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “So that, on the face of it, is incredibly appealing.” Watch the full video chat above.

Helberg reveals that “a tremendous amount” of effort went into preparing for the Amazon Prime film. The actor researched videos of conductors and read biographies to get into the right frame of mind. “I poured through these orchestral scores, I studied with a singing coach and the puppeteers on the set worked with us,” he adds. On top of everything else, Carax insisted on doing a number of scenes in one uninterrupted shot, adding to the pressure. “There just wasn’t really a lot of room for error,” he recalls, “and I’d say the impossible was always being asked of us.”

As the film proceeds, we gradually learn more about the accompanist’s relationship to Ann, which is more complicated than it appears at first glance. He has a genuine love for Ann, and by extension, her baby, Annette. “For me, it was all about protecting this little girl,” observes Helberg, of his character motivations. “There is a pursuit of love in this film, I think, from all these characters, and of being loved and to determine whether you’re worthy of being loved.” This emotional core shines through in one of the highlights of the film, where Helberg’s character performs a ballad at the piano with baby Annette in his lap. “I found an actual authentic, genuine tenderness there between myself and that puppet,” he admits. “I was really able to connect.”

Helberg is conscious that starring in a film like “Annette,” which won the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival and has received critical acclaim, does not come around every day. “It will be hard to continue to meet that kind of standard, but I welcome it,” states Helberg, adding that following his long-running turn on “The Big Bang Theory,” he gets to “make all those hard left turns and look for things that I haven’t done before.”

