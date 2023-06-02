Simone Kessell (‘Yellowjackets’) weighs in on ‘devastating’ Season 2 finale: ‘I was really upset when I first read it’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

This article and video contain SPOILERS about the Season 2 finale.

The Season 2 finale of “Yellowjackets” aired May 28, ending with the shocking death of Natalie, played by Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis. “I was really upset when I first read it,” reveals Simone Kessell, who plays Lottie on the Emmy-nominated drama series. “I was a bit blown away. I’m new into this cast, so I imagine for Christina [Ricci], Tawny [Cypress] and Melanie [Lynskey], that’s huge. There was tremendous support around it for Juliette, and for each other. We became so close. It’s pretty devastating.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The accidental lethal injection took place on Lottie’s compound after the former Yellowjackets high school soccer team reunited to hash out their past. Kessell believes the women returning is what caused Lottie to become unhinged, stating, “In the beginning she is this guru and this spiritual healer and this woman of love and light. I really got to play this menagerie of incredibly different characters and different masks to Lottie. I was plotting where I was going to play each turning point throughout the season so I had somewhere to go. As we progress we really see her come undone and the wheels come off.”

Kessell admits, “I was terrified” to join the cast in Season 2. “I felt like I was that new girl at high school who didn’t have the cool clothes or didn’t have the cool backpack. Are they going to accept me?” She continues, “Courtney [Eaton] had crafted and created the foundation of the character of Lottie. So it’s more than just joining a cast on a new season, I’m coming in playing a character that’s already been created. I felt the stakes…it was kind of terrifying.”

By the end of the season the cast had bonded, and the actress recalls, “I liked sitting in the green room, the six of us sitting in the chairs. It’s a bunch of very intelligent women and we all have such different lives. We all bring something different. After night eight of being out there we were playing Trivial Pursuit from a 1980s game that the prop master had. But it was American Trivial Pursuit and Melanie and I were like, ‘This isn’t fair! You guys wouldn’t win New Zealand Trivial Pursuit!’ By the end we were all hanging out…It was a nice feeling because we all have such respect for each other. It was so much fun.”

