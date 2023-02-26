‘SNL’ 5-Timers Club: Who has hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ at least five times?

The “SNL” 5-Timers Club has been around since December 1990, when Tom Hanks joked in his monologue that a person’s fifth time hosting is when they receive a membership card into the club. Hanks then left the stage and joined Steve Martin, Elliott Gould and Paul Simon in an expensive-looking set with hors d’oeuvres, waiters and a doorman. The iconic club set would be seen multiple times on NBC’s late sketch comedy throughout the decades, often (but not always) when a new host is anointed as a five-timer. Members of the club are always seen wearing exclusive jackets embroidered with a “5” badge.

So who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” at least five times? Scroll through our “SNL” 5-Timers Club members list above, which includes (in alphabetical order by last name) some of the most recognizable people in the industry, including Tina Fey, Paul Rudd and Tom Hanks.

SEE ‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Woody Harrelson is the latest member to join the 5-Timers Club, and he will do so during the Saturday, February 25 episode. Other recent inductees are John Mulaney (in 2022), Paul Rudd (in 2021), Will Ferrell (in 2019), Jonah Hill (in 2018), and Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson and Melissa McCarthy (all in 2017).

Those who have hosted the most times through the decades include Alec Baldwin (17), Steve Martin (16), John Goodman (13), Tom Hanks (10) and Buck Henry (10).

While the list is dominated by men, five women are members of the 5-Timers Club: Drew Barrymore, Candice Bergen, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson and Melissa McCarthy.

SEE ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Cast

“Saturday Night Live” is still going strong in this, its 48th season on the air. The current cast members are, in credits order: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. The featured players are: Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker. (Cecily Strong only appeared in six episodes this season, as she missed the first three outings due to a stage play and the December 17 broadcast was her last ever.)

Showrunner Lorne Michaels has called this season a “transition year,” thanks in part to the show going through a major cast overhaul. A whopping eight stars left over the summer: Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd. Many of them wanted to depart earlier, but stuck around because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions