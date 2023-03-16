‘SNL’ hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best: Where do Jenna Ortega and Travis Kelce place?

Now in its 48th season, “Saturday Night Live” still knows how to keep things fresh each and every week, thanks in part to its always revolving roster of guest hosts. The 2022-23 cycle began with “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller kicking things off, and continued on with memorable personalities from the worlds of film, television and music. This year, which showrunner Lorne Michaels has dubbed a “transition year,” gave audiences a rare hosting duo in Steve Martin & Martin Short, and also two consecutive weeks of celebs pulling double duty as both host and musical guest in Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. So who was YOUR favorite recent host from NBC’s late night sketch comedy series? Scroll through our photos above (or click here for direct access) to see the “SNL” hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best.

The latest celebrity to take the stage was Jenna Ortega. This was the first hosting gig for the 20-year-old actress, whose new comedy “Wednesday” continues to break ratings records for Netflix. Heading into the show, she was purposefully “being upbeat” so viewers didn’t confuse her for her goth, morose character of Wednesday Addams. Ortega’s episode aired March 11, 2023 with musical guest The 1975. Memorable sketches included “The Parent Trap,” “Ridiculousness” and “Waffle House.”

One week prior, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs hosted “Saturday Night Live” on March 4, 2023 with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. Any doubts viewers may have had about an athlete hosting the show immediately dissipated when he stepped out for his monologue and proved to be equal parts emotional, hilarious and humble. For that reason alone, Kelce currently ranks in our Top 5 hosts for the season. Memorable sketches included “Straight Male Friend,” “American Girl Cafe” and “Abby the Ex-Girlfriend”

The regular cast members for “Saturday Night Live” Season 48 are, in credits order: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. The featured players are: Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker. (Cecily Strong only appeared in six episodes this season, as she missed the first three outings due to a stage play and the December 17 broadcast was her last ever.)

Here are the “Saturday Night Live” Season 48 hosts and musical guests:

#4801 Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — October 1, 2022

#4802 Brendan Gleeson/Willow — October 8, 2022

#4803 Megan Thee Stallion/Megan Thee Stallion — October 15, 2022

#4804 Jack Harlow/Jack Harlow — October 29, 2022

#4805 Amy Schumer/Steve Lacy — November 5, 2022

#4806 Dave Chappelle/Black Star — November 12, 2022

#4807 Keke Palmer/SZA — December 3, 2022

#4808 Steve Martin & Martin Short/Brandi Carlile — December 10, 2022

#4809 Austin Butler/Lizzo– December 17, 2022

#4810 Aubrey Plaza/Sam Smith — January 21, 2023

#4811 Michael B. Jordan/Lil Baby — January 28, 2023

#4812 Pedro Pascal/Coldplay — February 4, 2023

#4813 Woody Harrelson/Jack White — February 25, 2023

#4814 Travis Kelce/Kelsea Ballerini — March 4, 2023

#4815 Jenna Ortega/The 1975 — March 11, 2023

#4816 Quinta Brunson/Lil Yachty — April 1, 2023

