‘Solos’ director David Weil: Same feeling as ‘when I first fell in love with stories’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I had always wanted to create a series that returned me to the feeling that I first felt when I first fell in love with stories,” reveals writer/director and “Solos” creator David Weil about establishing the concept behind his latest series. “I had always wanted to create a series that returned me to the feeling that I first felt when I first fell in love with stories,” he explains.

We talked with Weil as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Weil’s seven-episode limited series, shot under strict covid-safe guidelines during the global coronavirus pandemic, premiered recently on Amazon Prime Video. It boasts a star-studded cast including Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, and acclaimed actors Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

The ambitious anthology series is told from the unique perspective of seven isolated characters in disparate locations in 30-minute vignettes, within a sci-fi aesthetic that explores themes like time travel, A.I., the farthest reaches of the universe and memory transplants. Ultimately, “Solos” contemplates how human beings are inextricably connected, serving as an uplifting antidote to our collective isolation over the last 12 months of the pandemic.

Weil directed three of the series’ seven episodes – the second, titled “Tom” (which features Mackie), the fourth, titled “Sasha” (featuring Aduba) and the fifth, titled “Jenny” (featuring Wu), while overseeing the entire production. For Weil, it was a joy being able to address certain universal issues through a speculative fiction or sci-fi lens.

“I’m a huge sci-fi nerd and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ is my favorite film and I really love how science fiction touches on the extension of us as human beings. The ills and the mistakes and the hopes and dreams and desires that we have, just set five, ten, 50 years in the future,” he explains.

“This is a show about human connection and a show about loneliness and solitude of individuals who are often overlooked or unseen by society in different ways,” Weil concludes, adding that “by creating a bit of a gulf between now and the future, it allowed the audience to be an active participant.”

