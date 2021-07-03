‘Solos’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 6 chats with Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie and more

In the wake of what 2020 had to offer, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker laid his dark science fiction anthology to rest indefinitely. Enter David Weil with a more optimistic take called “Solos.” Before making a second season of period piece “Hunters” for Amazon, Weil sought to produce something that would speak to pandemic-era themes of isolation and connection.

Taking what he learned from writing on the latest reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” Weil created his own sci-fi anthology limited series set in the near future. Embracing COVID-19 production constraints and employing a half-hour runtime unusual for the subgenre, most of the seven episodes of “Solos” take the format of a monologue.

This made the Amazon Prime Video project a dream for actors looking to return to their roots and Weil attracted a slate of even bigger names that includes Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway, as well as three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba. Gold Derby interviewed all five of the miniseries’ other headliners, plus Weil himself for a conversation focused on this being his directorial debut. Watch at the six links below:

