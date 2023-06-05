Sonya Tayeh (‘Up Here’ choreographer) on ‘making the humanity soar’ through movement [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The show has so much heart to it and so much humanity and earnestness,” shares Sonya Tayeh about Hulu’s new musical series “Up Here.” The choreographer joined the show not only because of its “exquisite and talented and creative” team that includes Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail and Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, but also because the story had “all the elements for good, exciting challenges as a choreographer.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Up Here” stars Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes as Lindsay and Miguel, an aspiring writer and banker, respectively, who meet by chance in New York City and embark on a relationship that endures despite many miscommunications. Each episode features musical numbers that play out as the two characters listen to the multiple voices in their heads including Lindsay’s two parents and Miguel’s late mother who often give voice to their anxieties and hopes. Tayeh compliments both stars, describing them as “heart-open, soul-open, beautiful people” and their acting as “exquisite.”

Tayeh had only about a month to conceive of all of the choreography for the show, which boasts at least 20 original songs. She describes the experience of working on the project as “one of my favorite summers of dance” and notes how the “nonstop rehearsal” allowed her and the cast to feel “whimsy and prepared when it was shoot day.” The Tony winner for Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge!” stresses that she doesn’t “focus on the dance vocabulary” when she works and instead prefers to “talk about life because that’s where it comes from.”

The styles of the songs in each of the episodes vary greatly, which allowed Tayeh to draw inspiration from many different sources. “I wanted to make sure the heart of it and the emotionality were the things that pulled us in,” reflects the artist, adding, “Movement with intention is so important to me.” She cites the 2004 film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” as one touchstone because the series’ musical numbers often show “worlds breaking down and rebuilding themselves, and it was all from the psyche and all from love.”

One standout moment of choreography is in the song “Chapter 2” from the third episode, “Signs,” in which Lindsay wants to mine her early relationship experience with Miguel for the second chapter of her first novel. By the end, though, she realizes that she would rather really get to know him than exploit their romantic misadventures for writing material. Tayeh started by thinking about Lindsay’s “desperation of needing to get the next chapter” and the “comedic tone,” which quickly morphed into something more earnest. To workshop the black-and-white sequence, the choreographer “recorded many versions of my associates being Lindsey and then writer Lindsey, and then we would cut them together and turn it to black and white.” She calls this sequence “the hardest one to crack” in the entire series.

The following episode, “Special,” features two equally impressive tracks. The first, “I Am Not Alone,” features Miguel realizing that he is in love with Lindsay. “I just kept thinking, what does it feel like when the walls come down,” recalls Tayeh, who wanted the movement to reflect how it feels when “you’re a few inches off the floor and anything is possible.” Later on, though, Miguel thinks Lindsay has started seeing a famous children’s book author, Mr. McGooch, who sings a threatening song in Miguel’s head called “So Many Ways.” Tony-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell plays the author, who the artist calls “a dream to work with.” In this number, she wanted to capture Miguel’s “nightmare experience” and “horror film of ego.”

Tayeh shares that from the whole first season, “‘I Am Not Alone’ was the one that day that I was so happy with how it was being shot and that the idea was working and felt so evocative and so connected to what I was trying to achieve.”

