Sophie Nélisse on the ‘Yellowjackets’ eating Jackie: ‘We were all gagging’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I remember we did a table read and right after all the cast left I looked up from my script and started sobbing,” says Sophie Nélisse, whose character Shauna went through the traumatic birth and loss of her son in the “Qui” episode of “Yellowjackets” on May 7. “I was so overwhelmed and I just wanted to live up to the expectations. The content is so sensitive and emotional. We wanted to treat it with such respect. I just felt a lot of pressure offering an episode that speaks to people and that they can relate to.” Watch the exclusive interview above.

Shauna’s birth scene wasn’t the first chilling moment Nélisse experienced with her fellow teen “Yellowjackets” this season. In “Edible Complex” the soccer team feasts on the deceased corpse of Jackie (Ella Purnell), in a moment that was as unsettling for the actors as it was viewers at home. “It was wild,” she says. After describing what they were actually eating, Nélisse continues, “It looked so realistic that our brains had a hard time disassociating. It felt so real that we were all gagging. [Samantha Hanratty] puked. It didn’t taste good because it looked so real.”

Melanie Lynskey plays the adult version of Shuana, and both actresses have been submitted for Emmy consideration in the Best Drama Actress category. “I feel a lot of pressure being in my position,” Nélisse admits. “She has to play off of what I’ve set up for her. Melanie is a pioneer of the industry and does such beautiful work. She brings such a complex and profound depth to Shauna. She sets the bar so high I can only aspire to be one-tenth of how good she is. She is like our mom on set.”

