‘Squid Game’ cast: Meet the 10 SAG Award nominees for Best Drama Ensemble [PHOTOS]

“Squid Game” premiered on September 17, 2021 and became an instant worldwide hit for Netflix. The Korean-language survival drama tells the story of 456 down-on-their-luck citizens who agree to play a series of children’s games in order to win a monumental cash prize. The twist is that the games come with deadly consequences for those who lose … and most of them lose. On January 12, 2022, the cast was nominated for the best drama ensemble prize at the SAG Awards, a first for a non-English language TV series. Two of the show’s stars, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, were recognized for their individual performances as Seong Gi-hun and Kang Sae-byeok, respectively.

In all, 10 “Squid Game” cast members received bids as part of the ensemble. Meet the nominees by scrolling through our photos above. (Editor’s note: We are using the specific spellings of the actors’ and characters’ names as they appear on the SAG Award ballot.)

SEE 2022 SAG Awards Nominations: Full List

LEE JUNG-JAE as Seong Gi-hun (#456), the heroic protagonist who agrees to risk his life in the game in order to pay off his gambling debts and gain custody of his estranged daughter.

PARK HAE-SOO as Cho Sang-woo (#218), a former classmate to Gi-hun who is now up to his eyeballs in bad investments; he’ll do anything in his power to be the last man standing.

WI HA-JUN as Hwang Jun-ho, a police officer who sneaks into the game and pretends to be a guard in order to track down his missing brother.

JUNG HO-YEON as Kang Sae-byeok (#067), an introverted pickpocket who wants to use the prize money to rescue her parents from rival country North Korea.

OH YOUNG-SOO as Oh Il-nam (#001), a wise man dealing with a brain tumor who possesses a secret about the Squid Game that no one else knows.

HEO SUNG-TAE as Deok-su (#101), a bullish gang leader who joins the game as a way to pay off his enormous debts from gambling and thievery.

ANUPAM TRIPATHI as Ali (#199), a selfless Pakistani migrant worker who requires money to help provide for his young family after being cheated by his boss.

KIM JOO-RYOUNG as Mi-nyeo (#212), a boisterous con artist who keeps the others on their toes with her wild and manipulative ways.

LEE BYUNG-HUN as Front Man, the ultimate villain and the overseer of the games; he has a mysterious connection to police officer Hwang Jun-ho.

JUN YOUNG-SOO as Game Operator Voice, the faceless audio announcer who directs the players inside the Squid Game.

PREDICTthe SAG Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?