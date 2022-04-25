‘Squid Game’: An exclusive look behind the lens of episode 6 ‘Gganbu’ with cinematographer Lee Hyung-deok [WATCH]

Netflix’s latest behind-the-scenes video for its top-rated show “Squid Game” showcases cinematographer Lee Hyung-deok breaking down his cinematic approach to filming an emotional scene from “Gganbu,” the sixth episode of the series’ nine-episode first season. Gold Derby has the exclusive first look at this fascinating insight into Lee’s creative vision for the emotional episode, which currently claims the top spot at IMDb as the show’s highest rated installment with IMDb users (an impressive 9.2 out of 10). Watch the video above.

Over the last few years, Netflix has featured its top Emmy contenders under its “FYSEE TV” banner, a mix of in-person events and an online content for the streaming giant to showcase everything fans love about their buzz-worthy shows with screenings, Q&As, pop-up events and videos for Emmy voters. FYSEE TV gives fans of “Squid Game,” “Ozark,” “Cobra Kai,” “Stranger Things” and all of Netflix’s other blockbuster pop culture smash hits the chance to get up close and personal with the star-studded casts and below-the-line talent that bring these shows to life.

In this candid look behind the scenes of “Gganbu,” Korean DP Lee (best known before “Squid Game” for his work on Sang-ho Yeon‘s “Train to Busan”) talks us through one of the pivotal scenes in the episode; the last quarrel between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Il-nam (O Yeong-su). He explains how the scene is framed in a saturated orange sunset-tinged aesthetic to convey a sense of imbalance and unfamiliarity, further explaining how the scene is shot using a hand-held camera in order to further serve the narrative.

Among the other tidbits that Lee shares, he also reveals that the aim of using a telephoto lens at the end of the scene was to amplify and focus on Gi-hun’s anxiousness and wavering emotional state, as Il-nam’s face casts shadows on Gi-hun’s face, emphasizing Gi-hun’s psychologically fragile state of mind. As the scene builds to its devastating climax, Lee discusses his intentional use of close-ups and shots that stay slightly out of focus, drawing the eye to the pain in Gi-hun’s eyes as he turns away, distraught as Il-nam is eliminated from the game.

When Netflix premiered all nine episodes of the show on September 17 of last year, it quickly became a word-of-mouth sensation as the dystopian South Korean drama became Netflix’s most popular series launch ever with 111 million fans streaming the series after four week, making it a surprise global hit, topping Netflix charts in over 80 countries.

The series was conceived by multi-hyphenate Hwang Dong-hyuk, who created and produced “Squid Game” and also wrote and directed all nine episodes. Its sprawling ensemble cast features recent SAG Award winners Lee Jung-jae (for Best Drama Actor) and Jung Ho-yeon (for Best Drama Actress), Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Heo Sung-tae, recent Golden Globe winner O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung.

The series tells the story of down-on-their-luck people in dire need of money, who each receive mysterious invitations to join a dangerous life-or-death version of their childhood games in order to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (equivalent to about 38 million US dollars). Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light Green Light, but the consequence of losing each game is a painful death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game? Of the 456 participants from all walks of life who are locked into a secret location to play Game 1, only a handful are left to play Game 6.

