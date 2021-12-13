‘Squid Game’ roundtable panel with the show’s acclaimed production designer, composer and VFX supervisor [WATCH]

Would you ever participate in the Squid Game in real life? How does it feel that “Squid Game” has become a worldwide phenomenon, watched by over 142 million households globally? Will you be back for Season 2?

These are some of the questions Gold Derby senior editors Marcus Dixon and Rob Licuria asked as they welcomed Chae Kyoung-sun (production designer), Jung Jae-il (composer) and Jung Jai-hoon (visual effects supervisor), three of the key crafts talent on the blockbuster thriller “Squid Game” in our special roundtable discussion. Watch the video above.

Netflix dropped all nine episodes of the show on September 17 and it quickly became a word-of-mouth sensation. The series was conceived by multi-hyphenate Hwang Dong-hyuk, who created and produced “Squid Game” and also wrote and directed all nine episodes. Its sprawling ensemble cast features Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae,O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung, telling the story of down-on-their-luck people in dire need of money.

They each receive mysterious invitations to join a dangerous life-or-death version of their childhood games in order to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (equivalent to about 38 million US dollars). Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light Green Light, but the consequence of losing each game is a painful death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game? Of the 456 participants from all walks of life who are locked into a secret location to play Game 1, only a handful are left to play Game 6.

Award-winning production designer Chae Kyoung-sun is best known for her work on Hwang’s “The Fortress” and films “A Melody to Remember” and “Twenty.” Chae admits that because she had worked with director Hwang on other projects, they had a very organic way of working together, where both of them were excited about “creating a ‘K-Fantasy’ world, so to speak,” she says. On whether she will back to design more breathtaking sets when the show starts up production for an upcoming second season, Chae simply says “seeing how the world loved the series so much, we have to respond to that love by giving you a second season.”

Unlike Chae, “Squid Game” is composer Jung Jae-il’s first time working with Hwang as it is also his first time composing for a TV series, after a successful career as a film composer, most notably for Oscar-winning Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho‘s “Okja” and “Parasite.” “I was a huge fan of ‘The Fortress’ [Hwang’s acclaimed 2017 film] so even before I looked at the ‘Squid Game’ script, I simply said ‘director, have me,'” he explains about his desire to be a part of this show by composing its distinctive orchestral hooks and melodies.

Visual effects supervisor Jung Jai-hoon brought a wealth of experience to the intricate visual and practical effects on “Squid Game,” having worked in Korea on various film productions over the years. The top priority for Jung was the “scaleability of the sets and the sense of space,” he explains, for example, discussing how some of the sets needed visual effects to emphasize their scale. “for ‘Tug of War’ and the glass bridge, they are very big in size, but there’s a level of depth and height you have to create in order to generate fear.”

