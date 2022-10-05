‘St. Elsewhere’ 40th anniversary reunion: Watch 10 cast members in an exciting one-hour video roundtable

Trailblazing medical drama series “St. Elsewhere” celebrates its 40th anniversary on October 26. Gold Derby recently gathered together 10 cast members of the NBC program for a special reunion (watch the exclusive, exciting one-hour video roundtable above). All episodes from the six-season original run are now available for streaming on Hulu.

The series never had the greatest of overall ratings but was saved time and again by the Peacock network due to its Emmy wins and nominations, plus excellent demographics among the 18-49 viewers who advertisers coveted. The show was set at the fictional Boston hospital St. Eligius (nicknamed St. Elsewhere because its rundown conditions), tackling topical medical subjects with unexpected deaths among the patients and staff members throughout the six seasons airing 1982-1988.

“St. Elsewhere” was nominated at the Emmy Awards for all six seasons as Best Drama Series but lost to “Hill Street Blues” twice, “Cagney and Lacey” twice, “L.A. Law” once and “thirtysomething” once. It did prevail for Best Drama Actor (Ed Flanders once and William Daniels twice), Best Drama Supporting Actor (James Coco) and Best Drama Supporting Actress (Doris Roberts once and Bonnie Bartlett twice), plus Drama Writing and Drama Directing.

10 cast members join our event, in which we discuss the Emmys, special memories of Ed Flanders, Norman Lloyd, Stephen Furst and showrunner Bruce Paltrow, plus the amazing two-part “Time Heals” and some of the following episodes and storylines:

Bonnie Bartlett (Ellen Craig) — discusses the aftermath of son Stephen Craig’s death

Ellen Bry (Nurse Shirley Daniels) — discusses the storyline of her gunning down Peter White in the morgue

William Daniels (Dr. Mark Craig) — discusses his first Emmy win and how a car breakdown almost prevented him attending the ceremony

Bruce Greenwood (Dr. Seth Griffin) — discusses joining the show for the fifth and sixth seasons, plus a topical HIV storyline

Terence Knox (Dr. Peter White) — discusses his final storyline revealing Peter as the hospital rapist

Eric Laneuville (Luther Hawkins) — discusses directing 20 episodes of the series, including some of the most acclaimed

Howie Mandel (Dr. Wayne Fiscus) — discusses not being part of the pilot and his “Afterlife” showcase

Kim Miyori (Dr. Wendy Armstrong) — discusses being the first major regular character to die on the series

Christina Pickles (Nurse Helen Rosenthal) — discusses the pioneering breast cancer storyline

Jennifer Savidge (Nurse Lucy Papandrao) — discusses the late series episode “Weigh In, Weigh Out” and her romance with Victor Ehrlich (Ed Begley, Jr.)

We also reached out to cast members Ed Begley, Jr., Mark Harmon, David Morse, Denzel Washington and Alfre Woodard about joining our panel but weren’t able to get commitments for this date.

