‘St. Elsewhere’ 40th anniversary: 25 best episodes ranked [PHOTOS]

Before “ER,” “Chicago Hope” and “The Good Doctor,” there was a great little medical drama called “St. Elsewhere.” Today, it’s not unusual to have topics like rape, abortion, domestic abuse, breast cancer discussed. But 40 years ago, such issues were taboo. Much as “Hill St. Blues” revolutionized police dramas in the early 1980s, “St. Elsewhere” pushed boundaries and opened discussions about issues that affected viewers everywhere.

“St. Elsewhere” refers to hospitals who take in the patients no other hospital wants to deal with; the fictitious St. Eligius is such an institution in Boston, a teaching hospital with more budget issues than personnel. But within the crumbling walls is a staff of doctors and nurses who struggle to provide the best care possible for the string of often difficult to diagnose, difficult to understand and difficult to tolerate patients who come through the doors, while balancing their personal lives and own medical issues with the work that they at times love and other times loathe.

Three veteran doctors who have long histories with the hospital lead the team: the kind Donald Westphall (Ed Flanders), the Director of Medicine who is also a widowed father of two, including a young autistic son; the arrogant and irascible Mark Craig (William Daniels), whose superiority complex causes conflict with staff and with his wife Ellen (Daniels’ real-life wife Bonnie Bartlett) and son, who is a medical student; and the beloved Chief of Services Daniel Auschlander (Norman Lloyd), who battles liver cancer and anti-Semitism throughout his many years at St. Eligius.

In a rotating ensemble cast of veteran actors and younger actors alike, staff comes and goes throughout the years, with many facing hardships of their own that sometimes affects their judgements and decisions. Many made television history with revolutionary storylines, most notably Nurse Helen Rosenthal’s (Christina Pickles) battle with breast cancer and her mastectomy, which was one of the first such storylines in TV history, and Dr. Robert Caldwell’s (Mark Harmon) HIV diagnosis, which made him one of the first main characters of a TV series and one of the first heterosexual characters to be diagnosed with HIV.

Other memorable cast includes single dad and morally conflicted Dr. Jack Morrison (David Morse), brown-nosing Dr. Victor Ehrlich (Ed Begley, Jr.), womanizing Dr. Wayne Fiscus (Howie Mandel), self-assured Dr. Phillip Chandler (Denzel Washington), dependable and street-smart orderly Luther Hawkins (Eric Laneuville), the unstable Dr. Peter White (Terence Knox), overweight Dr. Elliot Axelrod (Stephen Furst), dedicated Dr. Jacqueline Wade (Sagan Lewis), caring Dr. Roxanne Turner (Alfre Woodard), overachieving and bulimic Dr. Wendy Armstrong (Kim Miyori), wise-cracking Nurse Lucy Papandreo (Jennifer Savidge), “good doctor but lousy human being” Seth Griffin (Bruce Greenwood), overly-confident Dr. Carol Novino (Cindy Pickett), well-meaning efficiency expert Joan Halloran (Nancy Stafford) and the capable Nurse Shirley Daniels (Ellen Bry), whose career memorably ends when she seeks vengeance for crimes gone unpunished.

Be sure to watch our recent 40th anniversary roundtable reunion featuring 10 of the cast members listed above. It’s a fun one-hour video with lots of memorable stories shared.

Unlike medical dramas of the past, these doctors are far from perfect; despite cocky attitudes, mistakes and errors in judgement are occasionally made, with the ensuing guilt a catalyst for self-doubt – and future storylines that are more gritty than their predecessors. “St. Elsewhere” doesn’t stray from reality to save a character or a storyline; as in real life, there are tragedies that sometimes end in joy at a recovery, and other times in grief. We never know if someone involved in a car crash, a shooting or a crime will come away unscathed or with an abrupt ending.

But there’s also comic relief, as they interact with a variety of eccentric patients, with plots and inside gags that often refer to other television series, most notably amnesiac patient John Doe No. 6, who was portrayed by former “The Bob Newhart Show” actor Oliver Clark, whose multi-arc story referred to that sitcom, as well as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which was enhanced by a guest appearance from Betty White.

I watched this show in its original run, and have been hesitant to revisit as I was afraid it wouldn’t live up to my memories; however, it’s even better than I remember. I was a child/teen who didn’t pick up on all the nuances of this series; it’s been a joy to revisit it on Hulu. It’s not surprising that “St. Elsewhere” is consistently listed as one of the greatest shows ever. It won 13 Emmys out of 62 nominations, often facing stiff competition from “Hill Street Blues.”

If you’re looking for a show to binge-watch, and you’ve never watched “St. Elsewhere,” or it’s been a long time, it remains as timely today as it was then (although Harmon’s mustache and Morse and Mandel’s curly mullets are firmly 80s). Tour our photo gallery of the 25 best episodes ranked.

